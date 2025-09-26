We’re now only one day away from the big showdown for Georgia with Alabama.

You’ve perhaps heard about all the bells and whistles that UGA has planned for the game -- including 65,000 LED bracelets that will coincide with the stadium lights. That should make for an amazing show, but nothing will be as valuable as your noise.

We need you to yell!

If you’ve listened to DawgNation Daily lately then you know I’ve been battling some persistent hoarseness. Well, on Monday morning when you go back to work, I need you to sound just as bad as I have been lately.

On the field, for me, the game centers around two storylines.

Can the Bulldogs establish the run? Georgia had 165 yards from running backs in its win in the 2021 national championship game, but only averaged 79 yards rushing in each of its last two losses to the Crimson Tide.

Furthermore, the UGA defense is due for a bounce back after uncharacteristically giving up numerous big plays against Tennessee.

Everyone knows the history here. The Bulldogs haven’t beaten Alabama nearly enough, but Saturday seems like an awfully good day for that trend to end.

Trivia time

What is Alabama’s record in its last five games at Sanford Stadium?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

What Georgia can do at right tackle

Georgia will be without one of its top offensive linemen for this Saturday’s game against Alabama, as right tackle Earnest Greene III was ruled out on the SEC’s availability report.

Greene has been dealing with a back injury that first became a problem in the season-opening win against Marshall. He did not play against Austin Peay the following week before returning to action against Tennessee.

Week 5 SEC preview

Georgia’s battle with Alabama received the SEC’s prime broadcasting spot, but there are other notable conference matchups.

Fourth-ranked LSU will travel to Ole Miss for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, while Arkansas will host independent Notre Dame as a slight underdog.

Here is the full SEC schedule with spreads for Week 5:

No. 22 Notre Dame (-4.5) at Arkansas : noon on ABC

: noon on ABC Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt (-23.5): 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

(-23.5): 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M (-6.5): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

(-6.5): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss (-1.5): 3:30 p.m. on ABC

at (-1.5): 3:30 p.m. on ABC No. 15 Tennessee (-7.5) at Mississippi State : 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

(-7.5) at : 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia (-2.5): 7:30 p.m. on ABC

at (-2.5): 7:30 p.m. on ABC UMass at No. 20 Missouri (-43.5): 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

(-43.5): 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU Kentucky at South Carolina (-5.5): 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Oscar Delp’s hurdle mindset

Tight end Oscar Delp screamed as he came off the field at Neyland Stadium.

“Never lost to Tennessee,” Delp said. “4-0! 4-0!″

The 44-41 win ensured that Delp finished his Georgia career with a perfect record against the rival Volunteers.

Delp has won a lot in his Georgia career. He won a national championship as a freshman on Georgia’s 2022 team. As a senior, Delp is 42-4.

Yet for all those wins, he is 0-2 against Alabama. Something, like his record against Tennessee, he is well aware of.

“It’s a huge one. We want to win this game,” Delp said. “The SEC runs through Georgia and Alabama since I’ve grown up, so we want to just be a part of this game at home with the home winning streak that we have. I want to keep that alive. Just play Georgia football this weekend. I’m excited.”

Delp has never lost at home, as Georgia has the longest home winning streak in the country at 33 games.

Photo of the day

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia on it's first drive at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com (Bob Andres /AJC)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on what he remembers from Alabama’s last game in Sanford Stadium:

“Derrick Henry and wet. The run broke out late on us, and the d-line tried to fight the linebackers on the sideline because they were pissed that we gave up over 100 yards rushing, and I always tell that story. When you’ve got d-linemen that are mad and willing to fight when you’re up 15, 20, 30 points, whatever it was, you know you’ve got a good team.”

What to know about Georgia’s new LED wristbands

Saturday will be Georgia’s first home game in 10 years against Alabama.

And the Bulldogs are showing off some new tricks before the highly anticipated matchup.

The school announced it would be handing out 65,000 PixMob wristbands pregame at Sanford Stadium. Georgia Power is sponsoring the giveaway.

Distribution of the wristbands is set begin at 5:30 p.m. Wristbands can be picked up at gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

In the official statement put out by the school, Georgia encouraged fans to be in their seats 25:00 minutes out from kickoff, as that is when the illuminated wristbands will begin to work in conjunction with the stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Trivia answer

3-2, dating back to 1990