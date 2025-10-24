A news site based in Alabama called Yellowhammer News reported earlier this week that Ken Williamson, the referee in the Georgia-Auburn game had been “permanently suspended” for an unusually high number of officiating errors.

Georgia fans were initially unsure what to do with this report. Yellowhammer News wasn’t a well-known site to most of them, but numerous national websites have now confirmed some of Yellowhammer News’ reporting.

According to The Athletic, there were nine calls in the game that were deemed to be improperly handled.However, of the supposed nine bad calls, four of them went against Georgia. And the controversial fumble near the end of the half was not considered a blown call.

Most of what Georgia fans thought on the night of the game against Auburn seems confirmed. The officiating was a mess. Jackson Arnold’s goal line play wasn’t a touchdown no matter how much Auburn fans wanted it to be, and Kirby Smart’s alleged timeout was inconsequential because it resulted in no points scored on the drive.

In other words, this manufactured controversy is now truly over, and the result is the same as it was two weeks ago, a ninth-straight win for Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Trivia time

What year was the first matchup between Georgia and Florida?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia expects ‘opportunities will just continue to go up’ for WR Noah Thomas

This season has not gone how transfer wide receiver Noah Thomas envisioned.

Through seven games, he has only 4 catches. He’s yet to score a touchdown after catching 8 last year as a member of the Texas A&M Aggies.

But the season is not over and Thomas very much has a chance to close strong.

The leg injury Colbie Young suffered against Ole Miss will sideline him for the foreseeable future. It’s a blow to the Georgia offense, as Young was leading Georgia in yards prior to his injury.

This opens a very wide door for Thomas to walk through, given the overlap in skillset between the two.

SEC Week 9 schedule

Georgia football is idle this week, but there are plenty of matchups to keep an eye on around the SEC.

Here is the conference schedule for Week 9:

Ole Miss at Oklahoma (-5.5): noon on ABC

Auburn at Arkansas (-3.5): 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama (-11.5) at South Carolina: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Missouri at Vanderbilt (-2.5): 3:30 p.m. on ESON

Texas (-6.5) at Mississippi State: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M (-2.5) at LSU: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Tennessee (-8.5) at Kentucky: 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Peyton Woodring strikes back was something to see at the 2025 Dawg Bowl

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring was seething on Wednesday night.

He’d just finished his first game at the third annual Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday night and the video scoreboard did not flatter him for those efforts.

He scored a 71.

If we equated that to his sterling reputation as the preseason ALL-SEC kicker, that was like him coming up 10 yards short on an extra point.

It didn’t help that he saw his good friend, Lawson Luckie, bowl a 141 in his first game of the night.

It was then that Woodring, well known for his competitive streak, chose to lock in.

Woodring Strikes Back was about to go down. So were a lot of pins.

Photo of the day

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during Georgia’s game against Ole Miss on Dooley Filed at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Cornerback Demello Jones on listening to Kirby Smart on the microphone at practice:

“He’s still tight on everybody, to be honest. It’s like no matter who you are, he’ll get on you. You’ve just got to embrace it. That’s how he coaches. So there’s really no way around it, so you’ve got to get used to it.”

5-star QB commit Jared Curtis to visit Vanderbilt on Saturday

Jared Curtis will visit Vanderbilt this weekend for the Missouri game. That’s on the heels of also visiting a Vanderbilt practice with his high school coach, Jeff Brothers.

Curtis, the prize of Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class, has been committed to UGA since May. That’s when he chose the Bulldogs over Oregon.

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.com first reported the visit. DawgNation reached out to Peter Webb, Curtis’s agent, for a statement regarding the matter.

“Jared is pumped to go to the game this Saturday with coaches and teammates and it was very neat for him to visit Vandy and attend a practice,” Webb told DawNation. “Nashville is a great city and lots to cheer about right now for his hometown team.”

“But he is pumped to be a Dawg and thrilled to have a chance to play for such an incredible program and staff. Jared is very fortunate to be thought of so highly from Coach [Kirby] Smart and [offensive coordinator Mike] Bobo and he is so excited to get to Athens as an early enrollee.”

Those who follow the adage of “following the visits” in recruiting to get a gauge on where a prospect’s heart is at would be wise to downplay this visit. Vanderbilt was never seen as one of his top schools at any point in his recruiting process.

DawgNation has every belief that Curtis has been, currently is, and will be a Dawg. His family’s full support is with Georgia football and the program.

Trivia answer

