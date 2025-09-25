Georgia had an interesting development with its first availability report for Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston wasn’t listed, which indicates he’s fine and expected to play this weekend.

Every indication we’ve gotten is that Gaston is one of UGA’s five best offensive linemen, so his return is crucial. Now the question becomes where will the Bulldogs use him?

Gaston’s future position is likely at offensive tackle. It could be that’s where Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels choose to use him at now. However, if Gaston is at tackle, that means another freshman, Dontrell Glover, is probably at right guard -- which could be a risky proposition against Alabama.

On the other hand, Gaston’s massive size could be a catalyst to propel Georgia’s rushing attack and Glover was more than solid against Tennessee.

Bo Hughley stands as the other option at right tackle. His spot duty this season seems to have mostly earned positive reviews, and it could be his experience in the program could earn him the start.

No matter what decision the coaching staff makes, this looms as a critical storyline as UGA tries to take down its arch nemesis Saturday night.

Is Georgia worried about its pass rush?

For the most part, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart likes to give long, flowy answers to questions.

But when the subject of Georgia’s pass rush — particularly against Alabama — came up this week, Smart was short and to the point.

“Finish on the quarterback. We had multiple opportunities. Their guy was better than the guy that had him, but we had guys back there,” Smart said. “But you’ve got to finish on the quarterback.”

The player Smart alluded to is former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. The now Seattle Seahawk cooked Georgia’s defense last season, finishing with 374 passing yards, 117 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Georgia couldn’t touch Milroe. For the only time all season, Georgia finished with 0.0 sacks. And that was a defensive front seven that featured seven players who made opening day NFL rosters this year.

Milroe is similarly in the NFL. Alabama now has Ty Simpson at quarterback, who Smart raved about earlier this week.

SEC annual opponents

Georgia’s upcoming matchup with Alabama is the talk of the town in Athens, Georgia, but other news made waves across the conference Tuesday night.

The SEC revealed each team’s annual opponents for the next four seasons.

Here is who each team received:

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State

Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State Arkansas: LSU, Texas and Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt

Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt Florida: Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina

Georgia: Auburn, Florida and South Carolina

Auburn, Florida and South Carolina Kentucky: Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee

LSU: Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas

Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas Mississippi State: Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt

Missouri: Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M

Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M Oklahoma: Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas

Ole Miss: LSU, Mississippi State and Oklahoma

LSU, Mississippi State and Oklahoma South Carolina: Georgia, Florida and Kentucky

Tennessee: Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt

Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt Texas: Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M

Texas: Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M

LSU, Missouri and Texas Vanderbilt: Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee

Kirby Smart gives insight into how long he wants to keep coaching

Coach Kirby Smart is in his 10th season at Georgia. The Bulldogs have won multiple national titles in that time, with Smart going 108-19 to this point.

Smart is the second-longest tenured coach in the SEC, behind only Mark Stoops of Kentucky. Given his success at Georgia, he doesn’t see himself stepping away anytime soon.

The Georgia coach turns 50 this year and in a sit-down Smart did with On3’s Chris Low, Smart talked about how much longer he wants to continue to coach.

Given his ties to Nick Saban, who coached at Alabama until he was 72, the former Alabama coach came up as a point of comparison.

Smart doesn’t see himself sticking around for that long.

“I look at Nick and I look at the way he’s wired, and he was wired to where he could do that. He could probably still do it now,” Smart told On3’s Chris Low. “I have so many things I want to do, so many things that I want to experience and enjoy that I haven’t gotten an opportunity to because of the grind and the climb. I don’t see it going that long. But health permitting, I’ll be doing something.”

Kelee Ringo put the national championship on ice against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jeff Sentell /DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Tight end Oscar Delp on facing Alabama:

“It’s a huge one. We want to win this game. The SEC runs through Georgia and Alabama since I’ve grown up, so we want to be a part of this game at home with the home winning streak that we have. I want to keep that alive.”

Availability report gives discouraging update on key starter

The SEC has released the first availability report of the week for the Georgia football program.

The biggest names to monitor come on the offensive line. Neither Juan Gaston or Earnest Greene was able to finish the game against Tennessee.

Gaston is dealing with ankle injuries on both legs, while Greene is dealing with a back injury. Greene is listed as doubtful, while Gaston is not on the injury report, indicating he will play.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about the progress of Gaston and Greene on Tuesday night.

“They’re working hard, you know, that’s all they can do right now is put their head down and grind and try to get better, continue to develop and we’ll continue to do that with all those guys,” Smart said. “I mean, we got a lot of guys who get work right and left side. You got to have guys that can swing and play both and you know, there’s, there’s, there’s things you do to try to help guys. I mean, they do the same thing. We do the same thing. You’re constantly looking to try to find a niche for those guys to get better.”

Here is where Georgia currently stands:

Ethan Barbour (TE): out

out Malachi Toliver (OL): out

out Thomas Blackshear (WR): out

out Earnest Greene III (OL): doubtful

