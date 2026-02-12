Unfortunately, it wasn’t a fun night for Georgia basketball fans on Wednesday as the Bulldogs were walloped by Florida. On the one hand, the result is perhaps expected -- the Gators are, after all, the reigning national champions and UGA was without leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson. However, on the other hand, it was certainly a demoralizing outcome for those who want to believe Georgia is capable of taking the next step as a program.

UGA will still have opportunities to demonstrate that it’s a tournament-level team, and back-to-back appearances for the Bulldogs in March Madness shouldn’t be easily dismissed given the long postseason absence Georgia endured in the years prior to Mike White’s arrival. However, given the enthusiasm that exists now for basketball across the SEC, there’s a desire to see UGA do more than just earn a tournament bid. Fans want a team capable of advancing, and unfortunately it seems the Bulldogs stop short of being that.

They’ll still have their chances to pick up the pieces after this setback, but this still looks like a team several steps behind the best teams in the league.

Georgia wasn’t going repeat the same mistake with ‘really talented’ transfer WR Isiah Canion

Kirby Smart has long been familiar with transfer wide receiver Isiah Canion. Even before he made himself at Georgia Tech this past season, catching 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Canion was Georgia’s big transfer portal addition at the wide receiver position this offseason. He’ll be tasked with filling the void left by Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young, two transfers themselves.

Though if Smart had his way, Georgia would’ve signed Canion as a member of the 2024 recruiting class when Canion played for Warner Robins High School.

“We got a receiver [Canion] that we probably should have gotten out of high school. We didn’t,” Smart said in a recent sit-down with Jeff Dantzler of Glory Glory. “He went to a rival school and he got better. He got developed. We think he’s really talented. We’re excited as hell about Canion, and he’s going to be a good player.”

Canion was not some under-recruited prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as he finished as the No. 194 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings. As a senior, he caught 90 passes for 1,450 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He first committed to Notre Dame in April of 2023 before de-committing and flipping to Georgia Tech and Brent Key in July of that same year. Georgia never offered Canion as a recruit.

The wide receivers coach at the time was Bryan McClendon. He ultimately left Georgia in February of 2024 to become the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Georgia replaced McClendon with James Coley, who will now get the benefit of coaching Canion.

What makes Drew Bobo so valuable

Few could’ve predicted that Drew Bobo would have the impact he did on Georgia’s 2025 season.

Bobo began the season as someone stepping in for Jared Wilson, who started in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It was fair to question what Bobo might do at the center of Georgia’s offensive line. Especially facing the nepotism charges that come with being the son of Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“Every kid has to make their own way,” Mike Bobo said prior to Georgia’s game against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. “Sometimes we think a guy doesn’t have to make his own way because he was a five-star and this guy was a three-star. You’ve got to go to work wherever you go.”

Drew Bobo did plenty of work for the Georgia offense, holding together an offensive line that was beset by injury for much of the first half of the season. As Georgia flipped through right tackle and right guard options, Bobo helped quarterback Gunner Stockton keep his head as he led the offense.

“I think Drew is a great leader. He’s a captain of the team,” Former Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels said. “Very consistent in the lineman’s course. Maybe the most consistent lineman we’ve had this year.”

6-foot-9 UGA target says four teams have prioritized him

Joshua Sam-Epelle was back in Athens last Friday. When the 6-foot-9 and now 320-pounder visits The Classic City, it is always a news blip. The 4-star left tackle with the 85-inch wingspan has been a UGA priority for going on three seasons now.

He remains the No. 1 prospect on DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” streaming program weekly “Top Targets for 2027″ list.

Sam-Epelle got to take part in the day-in-the-life program with redshirt freshman OL Dennis Uzochukwu.

“It was definitely more different,” he said. “I was getting to see an inside version of how they run things. Academically and athletically. I got to see them lift at the end and I got to go to a couple of classes with the players.”

He got to see in on a Literature and a History of Italian culture class.

“They made it very clear for me to see how they ran things,” Sam-Epelle said. “To see my everyday life from class and the nutrition part of it.”

The Bulldogs have transitioned well from Stacy Searels to first-year O-line coach Phil Rauscher. Rauscher went down to Douglas County High School to see Sam-Epelle on the day he was announced as the new hire. The Douglas County staff indicated that Sam-Epelle very well could have been Rauscher’s first visit.

“They’ve definitely been pushing harder since the year started,” Sam-Epelle said of the Dawgs. “They’ve always made me feel like a priority. This [new] hire didn’t drop them off or bring them up any further. I feel like they’re still at the same level.”

