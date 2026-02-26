As part of DawgNation’s live coverage from the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday, we got to hear from former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen.

Allen was tabbed as a sure thing this time a year ago ahead of his junior season and he essentially lived up to that hype. Going into last fall, he would’ve been considered the most-likely first-round pick on the Georgia roster, and now a couple of months ahead of the NFL draft, that assumption still rings true.

It’s not easy being everything you are supposed to be, but Allen was.

Now the question turns to who will be next.

UGA has a robust legacy at linebacker. Three different Bulldogs have won the Butkus Award -- which goes to the nation’s top linebacker -- during the Kirby Smart era. The expectation is that Georgia will reload at the position once again.

Allen gave some thoughts this week about the players who’ll help maintain the legacy at his position. Specifically, the first name mentioned was Raylen Wilson. Wilson has often operated in the shadow of other players in his position group, but 2026 might finally be his time to shine.

Of course, Allen also had nice things to say about the likes of Justin Williams, Zayden Walker and the host of other relative newcomers to the team.

You can see all of Allen’s comments on our DawgNation Youtube page, and check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What movie did the mascot Uga appear in?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Christen Miller’s journey to NFL Combine

Christen Miller stood before an assembled media throng at the NFL combine and declared himself a “changed man” from the time he arrived at Georgia.

“Coach Smart prepared me tremendously for this moment, he prepared me not just as a football player, but as a man,” said Miller, who will take part in on-field drills at 3 p.m. on Thursday (TV: NFL Network) in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I knew when I made the decision to go to Georgia it was going to be a lifetime decision, and I would leave a man.”

Miller revealed he nearly declared himself eligible for the NFL draft last season before reflecting on his need for improvement and development.

“I knew I wanted to graduate, I knew I wanted to be a leader for the team and be a captain for the team, and I knew I wasn’t ready to be an NFL player yet,” Miller said, “because I wasn’t moving like a pro yet, I wasn’t writing my notes in the meeting room, I wasn’t taking care of pro business. Football stuff, I was doing what I was supposed to do, but I wanted to be a pro.

“When I came out this year I wanted to be ready mentally, physically and being prepared.”

UGA athletics daily recap

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Home:

Baseball lost to Troy, 6-5

Softball lost to Clemson, 10-1

Basketball lost to Vanderbilt, 88-80

NFL interest in OL coach Phil Rauscher validates Georgia’s interest

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there would be NFL interest in offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.

Prior to spending last season at Georgia as an analyst, he spent the previous 11 seasons in the NFL. He worked for four different franchises, developing a number of connections along the way.

Last week, Football Scoop reported that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in hiring Rauscher for his offensive run game coordinator opening. Rauscher previously worked with newly hired head coach Klint Kubiak in stints with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Rauscher wouldn’t be the first assistant hired off Smart’s staff to the NFL, with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe recently joining the Dallas Cowboys. Yet for now, Rauscher seems to be sticking with Georgia as the Raiders announced the hiring of Mario Jeberaeel for the same role.

Photo of the day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart comforts Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) as they leave after Ole Miss beat Georgia during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

NFL draft analyst Nick Baumgardner on Allen:

“First Georgia Bulldog drafted, I’m not sure he’s the first, but he’s my favorite, CJ Allen. I think he’s the guy, when I hear Kirby Smart talk about him, he’s the quintessential Georgia linebacker, he’s also got some of the hybrid (versatility) stuff.”

Smart ‘certainly’ for College Football Playoff field expanding

Smart says he’s an advocate of expanding the College Football Playoff, whether it’s from the current 12 teams to 16 or 24.

Smart, appearing at the FWAA Freshman All-American and Steve Spurrier Awards show Monday night, explained why playoff expansion is good for college sports fans.

“I think 24 teams is good for the fan bases,” Smart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think when coaches and ADs look at it, we’re looking at our fan bases having an expectation that they want to be in the playoffs — it’s playoffs or bust.”

Smart explained how the college football bowl system that once satisfied fan bases by rewarding teams for good seasons no longer exists.

“They really just want to make the playoffs,” Smart said of college football fans, “and I’m hearing some athletic directors scream and yell that they can be much more financially efficient if their fan base is rewarded with the playoffs.”

Smart, a UGA Terry College of Business graduate and SEC Academic Honor Roll student, explained the economics behind his theory.

“Not even a national championship, but playoff (appearance),” Smart said, explaining what would increase demand amid sports fans, “because they’re going to sell their tickets at a higher rate, raising their ticket prices, selling more beer and popcorn.

“They’re going to be able to do more for their fanbases from the standpoint of the value they can offer.”

Smart said the football success carries through the athletic department.

“Those (football) dollar increases,” Smart said of the athletic department revenue stream, “allows for other sports on campus to survive.”

Trivia answer

“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”