I asked what I thought was an interesting question on social media Wednesday that Georgia fans seem pretty divided over.

If Ole Miss loses its College Football Playoff semifinal game to Miami, has it still had a better season than UGA?

About half the fans I’ve heard from have said yes, and the other half have said no.

Georgia and Ole Miss each got a win against each other, and both went 11-1 in the regular season. The difference is UGA won the SEC championship, but failed to advance in the CFP. On the other hand, Ole Miss didn’t make the SEC championship, but stands as one of college football’s final four.

Like a lot of things sports fans debate, I’m not sure there truly is one correct answer. However, whichever answer you favor probably hints at what you think the future of college football should look like.

For instance, if you’re one who says that it’s Ole Miss that had the better season because it won in the Playoff, then what does that suggest about the future of the SEC championship?

And if you value UGA’s SEC championship over the Rebels’s advancement in the CFP, is the current Playoff format doing enough to reward conference champions?

These are big questions that the sport’s top leaders will need to answer.

Trivia time

How many times has Georgia appeared in the Fiesta Bowl?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Key Georgia defensive linemen announces return to Georgia

Georgia’s 2026 defensive line got good news on Wednesday, as Xzavier McLeod announced he would be returning to Georgia for his redshirt junior season.

McLeod has spent the past two seasons at Georgia after transferring in from South Carolina. He still has two years of eligibility remaining.

McLeod made the announcement on social media.

McLeod started five games for Georgia this past season and appeared in all 14 games. He finished with 17 tackles and two pass breakups.

Georgia saw defensive lineman Christen Miller declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, while redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas announced a transfer to South Carolina.

Georgia’s defensive front was very young in 2025, improving over the course of the season. The Bulldogs ended the season ranked fourth nationally in rush defense. McLeod’s presence was a big reason why.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Safety Khalil Barnes, Clemson

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

DB Joenel Aguero to enter transfer portal

Georgia has suffered its first significant loss to the transfer portal, with safety Joenel Aguero announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Aguero will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school. He is from Lynn, Massachusetts.

Georgia signed Aguero as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Aguero appeared in 35 games over his three seasons in Athens, making 17 starts in that span.

Georgia used Aguero in its star role this season, where he started the first 12 games of the season for the Bulldogs. He picked up 39 tackles and had 3 pass breakups. He came down with his first career interception in Georgia’s 44-41 win over Tennessee.

Aguero missed the final two games of the regular season with a wrist injury. That allowed Rasean Dinkins to fill in for Aguero.

Georgia has already made an addition at the defensive back position via the transfer portal, adding Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes. He was a three-year starter for the Tigers and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Photo of the day

The Georgia mascot Uga XI prowls the end zone before the Georgia vs. Ole Miss NCAA College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on watching film from Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss:

“Obviously I remember all the lingo from the Georgia offense and it does make it a little easier to break down and see how they were trying to attack.”

Recent roster moves give Georgia a strong idea of what its 2026 defense can count on

Georgia’s defense did not get off to the best start to the 2026 calendar year, as Trinidad Chambliss sliced through the Bulldogs in a 39-34 Sugar Bowl showing.

But with some of the moves that were made on Wednesday, the Bulldogs are poised to have an improved defensive unit in 2026.

Bringing back Raylen Wilson for his senior season was the first major roster move of the day, as he announced he would return for one final season.

Wilson had 74 tackles last season to go along with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

His return gives Georgia a major piece in the center of the defense for next season, while helping offset the loss of CJ Allen to the NFL draft.

“I’d say the future’s bright just because we got leaders on this team that’s going to help lead the young guys the right way,” Wilson said after the Ole Miss game. “I feel like they’re going to come along real good.”

Getting Wilson back gives Georgia a steady presence in the middle of the defense. It also creates more flexibility with what Georgia can do with its plethora of talented inside linebackers.

Trivia answer

Zero