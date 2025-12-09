What a difference a year makes. Georgia is heading back to the Sugar Bowl, same as last year, but the vibe around the Bulldogs feels significantly different.

First of all, Gunner Stockton made his first ever start in last year’s Sugar Bowl, and no one truly knew how he’d handle the bright lights of the College Football Playoff.Now, Stockton is a known commodity -- one of the most trusted quarterbacks in the sport. The additional experience gained by a full season of starting will be an invaluable asset for him in this year’s Playoff.

However, he isn’t the only UGA player who has transformed himself. Last year against Notre Dame, offensive tackle Monroe Freeling struggled. He missed a block that led to a fumble that eventually resulted in a Fighting Irish touchdown. However, the version of Freeling we’ve seen in 2025 is vastly improved from the guy who suited up against Notre Dame.

Not to mention the defense, statistically speaking -- especially after its recent performances against Texas, Georgia Tech and Alabama -- is also much more formidable than it was at this point last season.

None of this guarantees a Georgia win, but it does suggest it has more substantial reason to believe winning is possible -- and not just the Sugar Bowl, but perhaps the whole thing.

What is coach Kirby Smart’s record in the Sugar Bowl?

Stockton’s play against winning teams measures up to Heisman QB finalists

Stockton may not be going to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he will be going to New Orleans as an SEC champion.

Stockton, as has been the case all season, was at his best when it mattered most in winning SEC championship game MVP honors.

Stockton was 20-of-26 passing, 156 yards, 3 passing TDs and had 46 yards on his 10 carries in a 28-7 win over Alabama that gave Georgia its first back-to-back SEC titles in the 35-year history of the game.

Many UGA fans were still celebrating the win when the Heisman Trophy Trust, which runs the prestigious individual award, announced Monday the four finalists who will be in New York City for the ceremony next Saturday:

• Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

• Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

• Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

• Ohio State QB Julian Sayin.

Stockton’s overall statistics did not match the three quarterbacks selected ahead of him, but his numbers against Power 4 teams with winning records certainly did.

CFP early money lines

Oklahoma (-1.5) vs. Alabama

Oregon (-21) vs. James Madison

Ole Miss (-17.5) vs. Tulane

Texas A&M (-3.5) vs Miami

Odds to win the CFP:

Ohio State: +250

Indiana: +260

Georgia: +550

Oregon: +850

Texas Tech: +850

Texas A&M: +1400

Georgia football signees had the belts out during the SEC Championship Game

The Georgia football signees have been active in a text message chat over the last month. The activity leading up to the early signing period has now been well-chronicled and documented.

Yeah, but we’ve got a whole new ballgame to talk about now. That would be the SEC Championship Game.

4-star LB signee Nick Abrams teased that on social media in the midst of Georgia’s resounding 28-7 victory on Saturday night.

“Group chat going crazy (tonight),” he posted on Twitter/X.

Crazy, you say? Just how crazy?

Well, the future PK1 of the class said something that will certainly capture more than one’s curiosity here.

“We were all fired up,” the nation’s No. 1 kicker Harrah Zureikat said. “Everyone was putting on the belt.”

Belt, you say? That’s the kind of belts that Jordan “Big Baby” Hall and Christen Miller pulled out on the sidelines.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts to the confetti storm with Bulldogs Quintavius Johnson (far left) and Ellis Robinson (left) after the 2025 SEC Championship Game against Alabama inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 6, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Smart on wide receiver Colbie Young’s recovery from injury:

“I was not thinking of being able to get him back when the injury occurred in the initial timeline. There has been some optimism with his rehab and his recovery, but it was more for after the initial game if we were able to advance.”

Rasean Dinkins earns lofty comparison

A lot of things went differently for the Georgia defense on Saturday against Alabama.

From a personnel standpoint, the biggest change came with Georgia starting true freshman Rasean Dinkins in place of Joenel Aguero at the star position.

Aguero is dealing with a wrist injury. But Smart said that Aguero was good to play on Saturday and that they wanted to see what Dinkins looked like in a high-leverage spot.

The freshman from Warner Robins, Georgia, didn’t disappoint.

“We were like, look, if Joenel is going to have this glove on, maybe we should give Dink a series or two,” Smart said. “Dink went one series, another series. Things were going our way.”

Dinkins had just one tackle on the day, coming in the third quarter when he stuffed Lotzeir Brooks for a one-yard gain. Dinkins was in perfect coverage and despite making his first-ever start, Alabama failed to pick on Dinkins.

Teammates were impressed with how natural Dinkins felt in Georgia’s secondary.

“He had an opportunity to step up,” cornerback Daylen Everette said. “I feel like he handled that the right way. Didn’t really go out there and make it bigger than what it was. He just went out there and played ball.

“I’m proud of him for how he stepped up.”

Trivia answer

1-2