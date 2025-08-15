Good morning, DawgNation!

Georgia OL feels experienced to lone returning starter

Earnest Greene is the only member of Georgia’s offensive line that returns in 2025.

And maybe that isn’t a bad thing after an up-and-down year that hindered the offense in some of its biggest games. That included the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame, which ended the 2024 campaign and the college careers of NFL Draft picks Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson.

Greene said he feels like he’s playing along veterans again this fall camp, despite new faces all around him. Drew Bobo, Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris were all reserve linemen in 2024.

“I feel like we have an experienced group, as crazy as it sounds,” Greene said on Thursday. “It might not look as such. But a lot of the guys in the room got a lot of snaps last year when you look at it. So I just feel like, like I said earlier, it’s just more about just coming together and molding as one.”

Bobo, Freeling and Morris did play a lot last season. Bobo backed up Wilson, who missed time with injuries.

Freeling got plenty of snaps at tackle and Morris has been a plug-and-play wherever Georgia has needed for several years now.

“I can say about being at Georgia is it’s fourth and one every day,” Greene said. “And if it’s fourth and one every day, then when it’s actually fourth and one, you’ll be used to it. So if the practice is hard every day, then the game should definitely follow suit and won’t be as hard as practice.”

Georgia football legends make AP all-time All-American Team

UGA legends Herschel Walker, Brock Bowers and Champ Bailey received high praise from the Associated Press yesterday.

The AP released an all-time All-American Team and included all three former Bulldogs.

Walker and Bowers earned first-team honors while Bailey was on the second team.

Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma co-led the SEC with three players each.

Alabama had John Hannah and Derrick Thomas on the first team with Devonta Smith on the second team. Oklahoma placed Keith Jackson, Lee Roy Selmon and Brian Bosworth on the second team.

For a look back on the incredible careers of Georgia legends along with a look at the whole team, check out the DawgNation story below.

How cooler August temp affects UGA practice plan

Kirby Smart didn’t exactly crack a smile when he was asked about practicing in the August heat the other day.

That’s because cooler temperatures have prevailed through fall camp thus far, averaging around 78.5 degrees in Athens.

“Fall camp was always hot last year, but this year it’s a little different with the rain,” safety KJ Bolden said. “But I feel like Coach did a great way of adjusting, and we’re still getting our work in, you know, even if it’s raining or not. So, like, every time it’s hot or the heat, we’re going to make sure we get outside and get after it.”

Smart might not get to work his team through ridiculous heat, but he’s taking advantage of the weather to push his team in another area.

“I’ve tried to make it a positive,” Smart said. “It’s easy to sit back at the coach and say, ‘Oh no, oh no, oh no, we haven’t had the heat. We haven’t had the mental fatigue or the tough moments in camp from a temperature standpoint that we typically have.’

“I’m trying to use that as a positive to say, ‘You know what? We can play faster. We can get timing in the passing game. We don’t have to worry about mental exhaustion mistakes because they shouldn’t be heat-induced.’”

FILE - Georgia's Herschel Walker (34) goes around Clemson's Dan Benish (71) with some help from Georgia's Guy McIntyre (74) during third period of an NCAA college football game Monday night, Sept. 6, 1982 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File) (Charles Kelly /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Center Drew Bobo on how helpful it was to make his first starts in injury relief last season:

“It helped prepare me a lot because, to be honest, before I first started, even before I would play some games that we were ahead of a lot, I’d get a little nervous and be anxious about going in.

“But I think that kind of calmed my nerves, especially after the first game that I started. I realized that I’ve been there before, I’ve played in these games, and I’m really excited to be able to play in all of them this season.”

