Georgia fans have had plenty to say about the Bulldogs offense after the season-opening win vs. Marshall, but there’s probably still more attention that could be paid to UGA’s defense.

To nobody’s surprise, it seems Georgia has some likely stars who could emerge on that side of the ball.

I liked what I saw from defensive end Gabe Harris on Saturday. He was notably disruptive. I also noticed the freshman defensive lineman Elijah Griffin making things happen in his debut.

However, perhaps no performance was more commendable than the one from linebacker Raylen Wilson, who tied for the team lead with seven tackles and posted two tackles for loss.

This was significant because, during the offseason, Wilson was arguably the least-discussed member of his position group.

This wasn’t necessarily because fans didn’t think he was a good player. It was more because of the intrigue that existed around CJ Allen, Justin Williams and Chris Cole.

And yet, coming off of Saturday, Wilson reminded us that he too could have a bright future, and that future could be taking shape right now.

First AP poll: LSU jumps Georgia, Bama slides hard

No conference shuffled its top 25 teams without losing any more than the SEC did this week.

Preseason predictions favorited Texas, Georgia and Alabama to win the conference. But after one week, they’re all trailing another powerhouse as the top-ranked SEC team.

LSU’s 17-10 win at Clemson Saturday night was enough for AP voters to bump them over Georgia in the first top 25 poll of the season.

The move doesn’t seem egregious, considering the Tigers were ranked just one spot below the Bulldogs last week. Then Georgia handled business at home against a Sun Belt opponent while LSU took one of Saturday’s biggest wins.

And who knows? Maybe a dominant win over a strong-looking Tennessee squad in 11 days would be enough to flip the standings back for UGA.

The other notable shake-up was Alabama’s fall from No. 7 to No. 21 after the loss at Florida State. That’s the lowest Alabama has been ranked by the AP poll since 2007, Nick Saban’s first year coaching the Crimson Tide.

Former NFL QB raves about Jared Curtis

Jared Curtis’ six-touchdown, walkoff-comeback-in-overtime win over Tennessee powerhouse Ensworth last week was the kind of game that a 5-star rating can’t fully encapsulate.

But perhaps the 5-star reviews of a former NFL quarterback can do the trick.

Matt Hasselbeck, a three-time Pro-Bowlers with the Seattle Seahawks, was in attendance as his brother, Tim, coached against Curtis that night. Both watched — perhaps in awe — as Curtis took Nashville Christian’s first lead of the game with a walkoff two-point conversion in overtime.

Matt Hasselbeck took the time to assess Curtis postgame.

Here are a few of his quotes about Curtis’ performance from last Friday.

“Thought our guys played well and had a good plan, but he just went above the Xs and Os on a lot of plays.”

“He’s a dominant player. A lot of playground football out there. He just looked like he was having fun. ... That fourth-down play in particular was really incredible. You can see why he’s so highly recruited.”

“He obviously has a huge arm. So he could throw the ball anywhere, but I think who he was as a runner was probably the toughest thing for us tonight. He’s a big, physically strong runner. He’s very fast. I think that was the thing.”

“I think real athletic guys have to learn to adjust when they get to the next level a little bit. Because he took a big hit there, and if that’s the NFL, he’s probably on the sidelines in concussion protocol. I’ll leave it at that.”

Ellis Robinson glad he had to wait for first career start

We don’t really know if Ellis Robinson actually won the second starting cornerback spot in his ongoing position battle against Daniel Harris.

That’s because Harris and Robinson were both asked to start as No. 1 cornerback Daylen Everette heals from injury.

Nevertheless, Robinson looked like an SEC defensive back — as did Harris — in his first college start.

Robinson, a former 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, has talked about patience before. He silenced any fan worries about transferring after seeing limited playing time during his true freshman season.

Now, after a strong first game in a dominant Georgia secondary, he expressed more happiness in his choice to wait.

“What I took away from that was just staying patient, really, just knowing that my time was gonna come eventually,” Robinson said. “And I just had to wait for it.”

Kirby Smart on the next step for Gunner Stockton’s development:

“Next step is to continue to gain confidence in trusting his offensive line for play action, shot plays, two minute for the half. I thought he did an excellent job of improvising when things weren’t there or there was a breakdown. And that was probably the best thing he did was take care of the ball, protect the ball, and make plays with his legs.

“But he continues to get better. The next step is to play with a little more confidence. I think each time you start playing games, you lose some of that anxiety.”

Where every ranked SEC team fell in AP poll

The SEC had the most AP Top 25 teams in the country in the first AP poll, and it wasn’t really close.

The next-closest team was the Big Ten with six, followed by the ACC with five.

Here’s a look at where all ten SEC teams ranked in the top 25 after Week One.

3. LSU

4. Georgia

7. Texas

10. South Carolina

13. Florida

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas A&M

20. Ole Miss

21. Alabama

22. Tennessee

Demello Jones