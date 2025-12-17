If you were to make a list of why this year’s Georgia team is perhaps more set up for success in the College Football Playoff than last year’s team was, the most significant reason might be the spark transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch has provided.

UGA doesn’t take many transfers. In fact, many -- if not most -- College Football Playoff teams have more prominent transfers in key roles than Georgia does, but UGA has often been good at making judicious decisions about which transfers to bring in, and Branch is a perfect example of that.

We discussed this Tuesday on DawgNation Daily. Branch has been praised by Kirby Smart for his tireless work in practice. Gunner Stockton has lauded him for how he shows support to his teammates, and yet, Branch’s impact extends far beyond just the intangible characteristics.

He’s also having a phenomenal season on the field too. With 744 yards receiving, and the possibility of three games remaining, Branch has an outside shot of becoming only the second 1,000-yard receiver in program history.

However, even if Branch doesn’t achieve that lofty goal, he’s already proven to have immense value for Georgia. And if UGA’s season extends further this year than it did a season ago, Branch could prove to be one of the key reasons why.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is Georgia’s largest margin of victory in a bowl game?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Recent QB transfers further show what makes Ryan Puglisi different

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi has always been a little different from his contemporaries.

His recruitment showcased that. Even with Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia, Puglisi remained committed as well. He was undeterred by the higher-rated Raiola and Puglisi picked Georgia first.

When Raiola flipped at the 11th hour to Nebraska, the value of Puglisi only increased for Georgia, as it was not left empty-handed in the 2024 recruiting class like it ultimately was in 2026 when Jared Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt.

Raiola is back in the news this week, as he plans to enter the transfer portal after just two seasons at Nebraska. The instant gratification that came from starting as a true freshman did not pay off. Even worse, Raiola suffered a season-ending broken fibula for Nebraska. His next steps are uncertain.

Puglisi has been content to sit, learn and wait at Georgia. In doing so, he remains an outlier among his contemporaries. Of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Puglisi is one of three quarterbacks who still plays for the school he signed with. Julian Sayin, DJ Lagway, Air Noland and others have all left for a second school

Of the three who remained — Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and Penn State’s Ethan Grunkemeyer being the other two — Puglisi is the only one who has yet to start a game.

CFB weekly bowl results

Final

LA Bowl: Washington over Boise State, 38-10

Salute to Veterans Bowl: Jacksonville State over Troy, 17-13

Wednesday

StaffDNA Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida: 5 p.m.

68 Ventures Bowl: Louisiana vs. Delaware: 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Xbox Bowl: Missouri State vs. Arkansas State: 9 p.m.

Friday

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan: 11 a.m.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Memphis vs. NC State: 2:30 p.m.

CFP First Round: Alabama at Oklahoma: 8 p.m.

Saturday

CFP First Round: Miami at Texas A&M: Noon

CFP First Round: Tulane at Ole Miss: 3:30 p.m.

CFP First Round: James Madison at Oregon: 7:30 p.m.

ESPN predicts 2026 Georgia signee to make early impact

Georgia got significant contributions from its freshman class this season, with Elijah Griffin and Dontrell Glover both earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2025.

As for who might produce immediately in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class, ESPN tabbed tight end signee Kaiden Prothro.

“Georgia has shown a willingness to utilize its young tight ends early, as recently as this fall with Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams,” ESPN said of Prothro. “And Prothro’s versatility will make him a unique weapon for a Georgia offensive staff that views him as a game-breaker capable of playing in multiple offensive spots.”

Prothro wrapped up his record-setting high school career on Monday, as he helped Bowdon High School win a fourth consecutive state championship.

Prothro ends his high school career as Georgia’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 66. He had 27 alone in his senior season, the last of which came in the state championship game. In addition to the team success, Prothro is also a member of the AJC Super 11 for his class.

Photo of the day

Georgia defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod (94) pressures Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Basketball coach Mike White on Georgia E:

“We jumped at the opportunity quickly, and we look forward to it. They actually approached us, just looking for a regional opponent, which kind of speaks to where we are as a program.”

The 5 data points that define the 2026 Georgia football recruiting class

Covering Georgia football recruiting classes is always a journey. There’s lot of peaks. Few valleys. The flips. The surges.

There just hasn’t been the same drama over the last two or three years.

The most important months for each new recruiting cycle now start in January with Junior Day visits. Those events, sparked by gameday trips from the previous fall, plant the seed for official visits in April, May and June.

These days, almost all of the nation’s top 300 recruits are committed by August.

Trivia answer

2023 vs. Florida State: 60 points