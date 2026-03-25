Georgia fans got some sad news on Tuesday as Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier announced on Instagram that his father had passed away.

“I promise I’ll carry our last name to the fullest and make it be talked about in rooms we couldn’t imagine,” Frazier said in his post.

I didn’t know Nate’s father, but it’s easy to assume he must’ve been very proud of his son. Frazier has earned plenty of admirers for himself during his time at UGA and not just for his success on the field.

I have been lucky to interview him a couple of times, and in each conversation I’ve been struck by how introspective he is and how appreciative he is for the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of other great Georgia running backs.

His personality is the kind that makes you want to spend as much time with him as you can -- truly magnetic.

I know Frazier almost certainly has some tough days ahead. I lost my own father in 2020 and I still think about it almost every day. Many of you could tell similar stories.

It’s probably at best only a small consolation, but as UGA fans gather in Sanford Stadium, including next month for G-Day, I hope they’ll send a few extra cheers in Fraizer’s direction. I’m sure he’ll be glad to hear them, and I’m sure he’d appreciate your prayers as well.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who was Georgia football’s first opponent?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

David Pollack says ‘Georgia has no chance to win a natty’ if...

There’s little question about Georgia’s quarterback entering the 2026 season, as Gunner Stockton returns after starting all 14 games last season for the Bulldogs.

The uncertainty surrounding Stockton relates to how much more he can improve from a season ago.

In the mind of David Pollack, while making an appearance on the Mac & Murrary CFB Show with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, Stockton is going to have to elevate his game in 2026.

“If Gunner Stockton’s the same quarterback he was a year ago, Georgia has no chance to win a natty,” Pollack said. “I saw him grow. I saw him put more touch on the football instead of trying to throw it through everybody’s chest, which he has a tendency to do. It’s all fastballs. Like I like some change-ups.”

Stockton had a strong first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for another 10.

The Georgia quarterback limited his interceptions last season, throwing only five. But ball security is actually tied to one area where Pollack thinks Stockton can take another step forward.

“I think it’s more personality-driven with Gunner Stockton than anything,” Pollack said. “He’s a kid that doesn’t want to mess up. He’s a kid that wants to be perfect. Those are hard things, man, because life ain’t perfect. Quarterback dang sure ain’t perfect. And you are extremely dependent upon everybody else on the football field. And that’s a hard thing to realize.”

UGA athletics daily recap

Tuesday, March 24

Baseball fell to Kennesaw State, 10-7, at Foley Field.

KJ Bolden embraces championship goals for Georgia secondary

Georgia safety KJ Bolden does not see things the way everyone else might.

That helps explain why he’s been such a great safety in his time at Georgia. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors last season, finishing with 76 tackles, 2 interceptions and 5 pass breakups. Entering his junior season, he’s likely to be one of the best players, in addition to defensive backs, in the country.

“He’s made strides big time, especially even in winter workouts,” London Humphreys said of Bolden. “Just being a leader, speaking up, being vocal in the weight room when we have those 5 a.m., 6 a.m. team runs and whatnot. Because it’s pretty evident on the field he makes great plays and leads that defense well. But he’s done a great job just getting everyone on the same page as a team.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bolden is an excellent communicator, given how crucial he is in coordinating the Georgia secondary. While CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson orchestrated the defensive front last season, it was on Bolden to make sure everything was in its right place in the Georgia secondary.

As for his message to this year’s secondary, Bolden speaks from a position of confidence.

“Time just flies so fast,” Bolden said. “Next thing you know, I’m in my third year. Just being a leader for my team. It just came so fast, but we just got to take it on, just be ready for it. We just got to be better than how it was last year and just keep growing, keep getting better.”

Photo of the day

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Jackson Collier/UGAAA) (Jackson Collier /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Bolden on using Georgia’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss at fuel:

“It still stings to this day. You just gotta kinda look past it. You know, you’ve got a new team, new season. You gotta just reset, man, and just grow with this team you got right now and just be prepared. But it definitely still stings a lot. You think about it every once in a while once you see it. You don’t never want to lose and feel that pain, but you gotta come ready and be ready to work.”

How a 2029 OT Landon Ghea is already one state’s top prospects

When Landon Ghea was flexing in the middle of the Under Armour Next Atlanta camp this month, it was the last thing anybody still needed to see.

Go ahead and stamp him the real deal.

Ghea was matched with a 2027 defensive lineman who participated in the Under Armour All-American Game as a junior. Dutch Fork rising senior Jaden Wuerth was in his face as the two were jawing a little bit.

Wuerth is a physical ball of fire coming off the line, but it was a real battle.

“Just going out and competing against some of the best guys,” Landon Ghea said. “Obviously, this camp has talent everywhere. There’s nobody who will not give you work, so it was just fun to compete against good guys to see how you compare to them.”

Ghea was handing out more work that day than he was getting.

Trivia answer

Mercer