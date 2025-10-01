What stood out from rewatch of Alabama loss

It’s not surprising that Georgia’s first loss of the season is drawing extensive scrutiny. That’s just the way things go in the SEC, where every loss is treated as a catastrophe.

This is especially true given UGA’s history of struggles against the Crimson Tide. A lot of people, including outside the bubble of DawgNation, are wondering what went wrong.

For example, 247Sports writer Grant Hughes recently included the Bulldogs in his list of programs with “portal regrets.” Hughes specifically cites allowing edge rusher Damon Wilson to leave for Missouri during the offseason.

Wilson has gotten off to a fast start with the Tigers -- which draws a sharp contrast to Georgia’s inability to consistently generate pass pressure.

Would it be better if Wilson was still here? In the modern age of college football, the answer to that question is that it depends. How much would it have cost to keep him? And what did UGA choose to use that money on instead?

We may never truly know those answers, but we do know that if the Bulldogs don’t start collecting more sacks soon, then this won’t be the only time those questions get asked.

Early-season loss puts coaches, CFP hopes under fire

If the season ended today, Georgia would not be in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

Good thing for the Bulldogs the season isn’t ending today or anytime soon, but Kirby Smart knows there’s plenty of work ahead.

It has already started with bloody film review of the 24-21 loss to Alabama and has continued with prep for a classic “Get Right” game at noon on Saturday against Kentucky.

“That’s all you can do, keep getting better,” Smart said. “Block out the outside noise. - I mean, I don’t even know what’s being said out there, because I’ve literally just shut it off.”

Again, good thing, because Smart and his staff are being second-guessed over a fourth-and-1 decision gone wrong and an alarming trend of slow starts to football games.

“No one is above critique, and I think that’s what’s evident most in this scenario,” former UGA All-American and NFL Super Bowl champion Jon Stinchcomb said.

“Two-time national championship-winning Kirby Smart is catching some heat.”

ESPN FPI playoff projections

Ole Miss 69.1%

Alabama 69.7%

Georgia 55.8%

Texas A&M 55.5%

Texas 50.8%

Oklahoma 47.0%

Vanderbilt 42.8%

Missouri 34.5%

Tennessee 29.3%

LSU 23.7%

South Carolina 1.8%

What stood out from rewatch of Alabama loss

Head coach Kirby Smart has had time to go back over everything that went right, and wrong, for Georgia in its loss to Alabama this weekend.

And while he may not have liked what he saw on tape, he has been encouraged by the response of his team.

“When people hurt, you usually get a better response, right? You get a better mechanism of, like, buy-in or, like, doubling down on something, of, like, knowing who I am and knowing what I’ve got to work on,” Smart said on Monday. “So, that part excites me to get to work today.”

Having had time to review the game, Smart himself was better able to comment on some of the issues that cropped up for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Quote of the day

Wide receiver London Humphreys on Kentucky:

“They’re a team that always shows up and is going to fight until the fourth quarter. We’ve got to have our head on straight and be prepared for a physical matchup.”

Lane Kiffin weighs in on Georgia’s controversial fourth-down decision

It seems just about everyone has an opinion on the fateful fourth-down call in Georgia’s loss to Alabama this past week.

After coming up just short on a Gunner Stockton run on third down, Georgia faced a fourth-and-1 with 13:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Instead of huddling, Georgia elected to use tempo after gaining positive yards on third down. Gunner Stockton hurried to the line and from shotgun handed the ball off to running back Cash Jones.

Jones was taken down in the backfield by Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton after the right side of Georgia’s offensive line, which was manned by freshman Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston, failed to secure the Alabama defensive end.

It proved to be Georgia’s last great scoring opportunity. Three points would’ve tied the game. Had Georgia converted and scored a touchdown, it would’ve taken a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

Instead, the play has been dissected over and over again. So much so that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was asked and shared his thoughts on the matter.

“When you go really fast, like what Kirby eventually did there, he had to make the decision what to do,” Kiffin said in an appearance on Kirk Herbstreit’s Nonstop podcast. “And then he must’ve told it to the coordinator. And the coordinator said, OK, run gas, whatever. You know, put everybody into the boundary, run the zone play.”

Trivia answer

2024: Georgia won 13-12 in Lexington, Kentucky.