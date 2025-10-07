There’s currently more skepticism about Georgia than at any point prior to Kirby Smart winning his first national championship in 2021. To put it plainly, folks just aren’t sure how good UGA really is.

This doubt can create anxiousness among Bulldogs fans as various factions divide themselves over their perceived reasons for Georgia’s vulnerability. Those opinionated fans could erupt in squabbling if UGA were to have a repeat of its performance against Alabama.

However, there could be a way to prevent that in-fighting from occurring.

The best way to silence internal strife is to find an external enemy to focus on. And UGA might’ve gotten itself one of those this week.

Former Florida quarterback and reality TV star Jesse Palmer was apparently critical of the Bulldogs defense during the broadcast of Saturday’s win vs. Kentucky. Smart was asked about it on Monday and offered a terse response.

Perhaps Palmer’s words are useful, and could make him the perfect foil for Georgia’s defense.

The former Gator turned Bachelor apparently doesn’t think UGA is as good as it once was. How much fun would it be to see DawgNation united to prove him wrong against Auburn on Saturday?

What stood out in rewatch of win over Kentucky

One of the benefits of getting up early gives you the chance to play a lot of young players.

Georgia held a 21-7 halftime lead and scored on its first two drives of the second half to go up 35-7.

Kirby Smart had the opportunity to play a lot of young players and see what they could do.

“It’s great for those kids because what it is is a learning process,” Smart said. “They all tell me they’re ready to play. Why aren’t they playing? Why aren’t they playing? Well, go breakdown the tape and watch. Have an opportunity to make a play. Did you make the play? You were in man-to-man. Did you make the play? You were in zone. Did you make the play?”

The hope is that those reps pay off for Georgia down the line, as its schedule will get more difficult in the coming weeks.

Before fully turning the page to Auburn, we went back over the tape one last time to dive deeper into Georgia’s win.

Updated Heisman odds after Week 6

There are new Heisman odds after six weeks of the college football season, and a former Bulldogs finds himself at the top of the list.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is listed as the favorite, according to BetMGM, while Oregon’s Dante Moore is behind him.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is tied for the 15th best odds at +3000.

Here are the top seven favorites, as of Tuesday morning.

Carson Beck, Miami QB: +500 Dante Moore, Oregon QB: +700 Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR: +800 Ty Simpson, Alabama QB: +800 Fernando Mendoza, Indiana QB: +1300 Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB: +1500 Marcel Reed, Texas A&M QB: +2000

Kirby Smart: No magic pills or special pregame meal needed for fast start at Auburn

Georgia came out of the home tunnel at Sanford Stadium and took charge of a football game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored first on Kentucky, charging to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and 21-7 halftime lead en route to the 35-14 win.

It was the first time Georgia had scored first against a Power 4 conference opponent in nearly a year to the date in Sanford Stadium (Oct. 5, 2024, in a 31-13 win over Auburn) and the first time in eight games the Bulldogs held a halftime lead over a Power 4 opponent (Oct. 19, 2024 in a 30-15 win at Texas).

So, head coach Kirby Smart was asked, with a challenging road game at Auburn ahead this Saturday night, what led the Bulldogs to get off to a fast start against Kentucky?

“Do we want to start fast? Yes. What made us start fast? I can’t give you (an answer),” Smart said. “We didn’t take a pill, we didn’t inject anything, we didn’t put a different pregame meal.

“You know, we go out to execute every game. Sometimes the opponent makes that really hard. Sometimes we make it hard because we bust.”

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Associated Press)

Kirby Smart on playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium:

“It’s not necessarily what makes it hard at Jordan-Hare. It’s what makes it hard anytime you go on the road. It’s an intense, crazy environment. The night games are more so than the day games, in terms of that atmosphere that’s created, but, we practice in that. We create an environment of chaos and noise and try to create some confusion so we have to communicate in that.”

4-star Georgia football commit sees senior year cut short

Khamari Brooks finished his junior football and basketball seasons as a state champion at North Oconee.

It looked like more hardware was on the way this fall for the school’s trophy case.

The 4-star Georgia football commit and his Titans are off to a dominant 7-0 start, looking primed to defend that GHSA title. The stingy North Oconee defense has only given up an average of 3.5 points per game this season. That’s despite the first-string on both sides of the ball not playing for four quarters.

The average final score has been a 42-3 beatdown for the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

The smallest margin of victory so far was a 35-6 result last Friday night against Madison County, but that win proved costly. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Brooks suffered a hip injury that will mean the end of his senior football season.

Brooks covered the significant details in a social media post. He will be out for three months. That should allow him the window of opportunity to work out with UGA in late December during postseason practices.

He will also not require surgery for what he described as a fractured hip.

“Doesn’t hurt too bad,” Brooks said. “Just a small fracture.”

2017 at Jordan-Hare Stadium