Morning, y’all!

Over the years, we’ve heard so many catchphrases and mantras from Georgia coach Kirby Smart. These often pop up at SEC Media Days, though sometimes they appear during fall camp or throughout the season.

It’s usually a term or philosophy the Bulldogs plan to embrace that year.

In 2025, there was “fire, passion and energy.” In 2024: “Assume nothing.” In 2023, coming off back-to-back national championships, it was “better never rests,” and “we will not be hunted” was a sticking point in 2022.

In fairness, this isn’t an exhaustive list, as sometimes there’s more than one mantra per season, or it evolves over time.

But for a while now, it’s typical for Georgia to have some sort of go-to slogan (remember “do more” in 2019 or “chopping wood” a couple years prior?)

Smart is set to speak at SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida right around the time this newsletter should be headed your way this morning, so we will find out soon enough if he will declare a new catchphrase for the upcoming season.

Check back for full updates on media days at DawgNation.com throughout the day, and we’ll have much more for you in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Media days can get a little hectic, but that catchphrase, along with the questions below, are things we hope Smart answers Tuesday:

The real questions we hope Smart, Georgia football answer at SEC media days

When Smart takes the podium at Tampa, here are some questions we hope he answers:

What’s the latest with running back Dante Dowdell?

The Kentucky transfer was one of the stars of Georgia’s spring game. He ripped off multiple explosive plays while finishing with 34 rushing yards.

That performance may be the last we see of Dowdell for a while, as there are online reports that Dowdell suffered a significant injury in May.

Smart likely won’t reveal specifics on how Dowdell sustained his injury or how long he’ll be out, but should Smart confirm the injury, it would be a blow to the Georgia rushing attack.

Could Drew Bobo start Week 1?

Georgia’s offense was not the same after Bobo suffered a foot injury against Georgia Tech. With the injury coming so late in the season, one of Georgia’s biggest offseason questions has pertained to Bobo’s status to start the 2026 season.

Bobo was one of the best centers in the country last season and could very well be among the best offensive linemen in the conference, regardless of position.

That Smart elected to bring Smart to Florida should offer some hope that the Georgia center will be ready to go to start the upcoming. Smart normally prefers to keep injuries under wraps.

Georgia’s offensive line is expected to be a strength this fall, with Bobo being one of the key reasons why. A fully healthy Bobo should give Stockton and the Georgia offense the to get off to a fast start, something it didn’t have last season.

How much talk is there about the College Football Playoff?

There’s already been tons of chatter about an expanded College Football Playoff field and whether 12, 16 or 24 is the right size.

As it pertains to Georgia, the conversation is a little different. Most expect Georgia to be one of the final teams standing at the end of this season.

The Bulldogs have made the 12-team field in each of the previous two seasons. Smart’s team has also lost its first College Football Playoff contest in each of the last two years.

It’s a conversation that will be impossible to ignore this week for Smart. How does Georgia have more success at the end of the season?

Smart will want to focus on what’s directly in front of the Bulldogs and not look too far down the road. Even with Georgia having one of the easier schedules on paper this fall.

But Smart has been candid when it comes to how this team needs to play its best football at the end of the season. That hasn’t been the case in each of the previous two seasons, leading to premature playoff exits.

How is Justice FitzPatrick doing?

Most of Georgia’s 2026 signing class was with the team during spring practice. The Bulldogs saw tight end Kaiden Prothro, defensive tackle Valdin Sone and defensive back Tyriq Green make strong first impressions.

But one player we did not see was one of Georgia’s top-rated defensive recruits. That would be cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick.

He opted not to enroll early after suffering an ACL injury in the semifinals of Florida’s high school state playoff. Fitzpatrick was one of just four 2026 signees who did not enroll early at Georgia.

Fitzpatrick, who was Georgia’s second-highest-rated defensive signee as the No. 97 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings, has an impeccable pedigree. His brother was All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick, who played for Smart last decade at Alabama.

Read Connor Riley’s full story on what we hope Smart addresses Tuesday here.

‘Smart deserves more attention’ at SEC Media Days

The 2026 SEC Football Media Days kicked off on Monday at the Tampa Marriott, storylines aplenty.

“I think the three top questions here are about the SEC versus the Big Ten, Lane Kiffin taking over at LSU and then whether the SEC can get back on top of college football,” SEC Network host Paul Finebaum told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“But I’m actually most intrigued about Kirby Smart and Georgia football from a national standpoint, because we’re hearing so little about them.”

It’s a fair point when one considers the two-time defending SEC champion Bulldogs haven’t won a College Football Playoff Game since winning the CFP title following the 2022 season.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia’s gritty home-state quarterback finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting last season, but with five of UGA’s six top receivers from a season ago having moved on, there are questions about Stockton replicating his numbers and developing into a NFL draft prospect.

“I just did an ESPN interview, and the questions were about Arch Manning and Kiffin,” Finebaum said. “I mean, Alabama doesn’t even get mentioned anymore, but Kirby Smart deserves more attention than he’s getting,”

So it would seem, but back-to-back losses in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal have tarnished Georgia’s back-to-back SEC championships.

“Georgia is still in the top tier, but it looks like from the early read that Texas is going to be picked first to win the league,” Finebaum said. “The most important thing for Kirby Smart is changing January. All the SEC titles in the world aren’t changing the public opinion of him.

“It’s can he win another national championship and get back to the national championship game.”

Read Mike Griffith’s full story on it seeming like a quiet SEC Media Days for Georgia entering Tuesday here.

Trivia section

Of Georgia football’s 16 largest margins of victory in program history, three have occurred this century. Can you name one of the three?

Halloween could give state of Georgia a storybook football moment

If the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party must be played in Atlanta for a year, 2026 seems to be the perfect time to do it.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry game — traditionally played at a neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida — will likely have extra Peach State flavor, with two of the most dominant quarterbacks in Georgia high school football history being projected to start for the Bulldogs and Gators.

UGA’s incumbent starter, Gunner Stockton, famously hails from North Georgia’s Rabun County. Stockton threw the most passing touchdowns of any high school quarterback in state history (177) as a four-year starter for the Wildcats.

Before Aaron Philo shone at Georgia Tech and transferred to Florida, he led Prince Avenue Christian to consecutive state championships. Philo also broke Georgia’s all-time passing yards record (13,922) as a three-year starter.

The potential Halloween matchup — which, coincidentally, falls just six days before Prince Avenue is scheduled to end the regular season at Rabun County — would be a climactic culmination of near misses over the past six years. Stockton and Philo have shared the field three times since 2020 but have never actually played against each other.

The first time the two former AJC Super 11 selections shared the field was Week 2 of the 2020 high school season. Stockton was a junior committed to South Carolina, and No. 1 Rabun County was hosting No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian in a small-school showdown televised on ESPNU.

Read the full story from one of our AJC Varsity writers, Jack Leo, here.

Aaron Philo (left) and Gunner Stockton (right) are two of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Georgia high school football history. Now, they could be facing off in the state's capitol as the starting quarterbacks for Georgia and Florida on Oct. 31, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC and Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jason Getz /AJC)

What latest 4-star commitment means for Georgia football recruiting class

The Georgia Bulldogs made another addition to their 2026 recruiting class on Saturday, as they secured the commitment of 4-star safety Adryan Cole.

Cole, who plays for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, picked the Bulldogs over offers from Florida, LSU and Ole Miss.

“It has been a childhood dream since I was younger,” Cole told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “It would just be great playing for my hometown team. It is just great having a real relationship with everybody in the building.”

By committing to Georgia, Cole becomes the highest-rated defensive commit in the class.

With the addition of Cole, the Bulldogs now have 19 commitments in their 2027 recruiting cycle. He is the lone defensive back commit in the class. Georgia previously held commitments from 5-star Donte Wright and 4-star Jerry Outhouse, but they flipped to Miami and UCLA, respectively.

Georgia also missed out on in-state safety Ta’Shawn Poole, who committed to Florida State on Friday. He is the No. 5 player in the state per the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 64 player nationally. Cole ranks as the No. 15 player in the state and the No. 166 player in the class.

The addition of Cole did move Georgia ahead of Clemson in the 247Sports rankings, as the Bulldogs now have the No. 12 recruiting class in the country for the 2027 cycle.

Read the rest of Connor’s story to find out what Georgia needs to do to climb into the top 10.

Trivia answer

66-0 win vs. Troy in 2014, 62-0 win at Vanderbilt in 2021, 63-3 win vs. Florida State in 2023 Orange Bowl