Georgia fans got a good laugh on Tuesday when, out of nowhere, one of the Bulldogs’ biggest rivals, Auburn, claimed four national national championships on the basis of some pretty flimsy arguments.

UGA fans enjoyed the story because it reeks of desperation for a program that can’t seem to conjure relevance any other way than by attempting to rewrite the past.

I certainly understand where Georgia fans are coming from on this one. However, there’s one thing about Auburn’s stunt that I must admit I find to be clever.

The fan base most likely to mock them for their new national championships is, of course, Iron Bowl foe Alabama. Yet the Crimson Tide has been accused of inventing a few of its national championship as well.

Auburn’s silly gesture serves to amplify a point SEC fans have noticed for a long time: Alabama’s storied history is at best a bit of an exaggeration.

The point is, as goofy as Auburn is, there’s nothing wrong with stirring the pot with a rival every now and then.

However, I’m just glad UGA is able to win its national championships the way they’re supposed to be won -- on the field.

5-star TE stuck with Georgia despite ‘significant’ Texas offer

Before Kaiden Prothro committed to Georgia, blue blood programs all over the country wanted his services. They still likely do.

And Prothro, despite being a UGA lean just months before his commitment, almost gave his services to Texas.

“They made a significant offer to him,” Kaiden’s father, Clarence Prothro, said. “From the get-go, the whole recruiting process, we always said it wasn’t about the money. It was about the best place for him that is going to develop him and get him to the next level.”

Prothro sounds truly committed to Georgia now, according to DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell, who caught up with the 5-star tight end last week.

“I’d probably say I am done done,” Prothro said. “I’d say I am locked in with Georgia. Just trying to focus on the season. Get right for the season and finish off with a bang.”

Stockon’s ‘stache - not his status -makes headlines

Teams all over the country are naming starting quarterbacks this week, but Georgia won’t be one of them.

“So y’all can write about it? No, I don’t,” Kirby Smart said when asked if Stockton would be the starting quarterback.

Stockton did make his fair share of headlines anyways. Ring the alarm bells and alert the White Hours: The starting quarterback has grown a mustache.

“I love the mustache,” teammate London Humphreys said. “I have no clue where it came from. I hope he keeps it. But from him, I mean, he’s done a great job.”

Injury update: Georgia punter Brett Thorson

Georgia might start the season without its only AP First-Team All-American.

Punter Brett Thorson is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the SEC Championship against Texas last season. Smart updated Thorson’s injury status when he addressed the media on Tuesday.

“Brett is kicking. He did not kick in the scrimmage,” Smart said. “He kicked at the scrimmage, just not live in the rush periods. So he’s improving, he’s getting better. I don’t know if he would say he’s 100% yet. I can’t answer the question whether he’s going to go in the first game or not.”

Redshirt freshman Drew Miller filled in for Thorson in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame. He punted for 159 total yards over four punts.

“Yeah, I thought Drew had his best scrimmage since being here,” Smart said of Miller. “His last scrimmage, he hit really good hang time, distances, and field zones. I think it was five or six in his field zones, hit some really good pooches.”

Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) tackles Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime. Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

UGA TE commit Kaiden Prothro on why he stuck with Georgia despite massive Texas offer:

“Just Hartley breaking me down with the film and seeing what they do there and what they develop there and the talent they have there. It is just unlike any other I feel like, and the people there are just awesome. They really care for you, and they really want you to get to where you need to be.”

Dawgs in NFL trying to make rosters, standing out in preseason

For every new batch of Georgia players drafted by NFL teams, there are always a handful that sign as undrafted free agents.

Those players have an uphill battle: trying to make a 53-man NFL roster, which will all finalized by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

There are three Dawgs fighting for spots to watch this next week.

OLB Chaz Chambliss: The UDFA has three tackles in 35 snaps in Minnesota’s last preseason game. Chambliss was the highest-graded player at his position for the Vikings in the 20-12 loss.

ILB Monty Rice: Had two tackles in 39 snaps for New England and was on every special teams unit besides field goal, creating positional versatility.

TE Benjamin Yurosek: Played 16 snaps for the Vikings and had the highest run-blocking metric on the team per PFF.

For a look at how 12 other former Dawgs performed last week, check out the DawgNation story below.

