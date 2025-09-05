Georgia plays FCS foe Austin Peay on Saturday, and a point spread for the game isn’t widely available.

This week, I took it upon myself to make my own line for the game because we pick the Georgia game against the spread on our show called Go With the Flow — which is presented by RS Andrews. And of course, it’s pretty tough to pick the game if we don’t have a spread.

I made Georgia a 44.5-point favorite.

Why? That’s what UGA’s history against FCS opponents would suggest is the most likely outcome.

Georgia beat Tennessee Tech last year by 45 points. In its previous meeting with Austin Peay in 2018, it won by 45 points. The average score of the other games for the Bulldogs against FCS teams over that span have been won by just slightly less than, say it with me, 45 points.

Therefore, for obvious reasons, that’s what I think the spread should be. Now, as to whether UGA will cover that number, we’ll have to wait until Saturday to find out.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Where is Austin Peay located? (Hint: It’s a bordering state)

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Transfer portal moving towards one window

Massive big-picture news for the sport of college football broke yesterday.

The transfer portal is headed in the direction of just one window, which Kirby Smart called the “biggest decision” facing the sport last spring.

The window is expected to open on Jan. 2 and run through Jan. 11. The last few years, the portal has opened in December and reopened in May.

To be clear, players only need to enter their name into the portal during that window. The deadline for choosing a school will be much later in the offseason.

The entire month of December will also become a recruiting dead period, according to the NCAA release.

For Smart’s thoughts on all the changes along with more details about college football’s shifting shape, check out the story below.

SEC Spreads

OK, back to football.

We’ve already got a line predicted for Georgia’s game against Austin Peay. Now let’s look at some of the other lines around the SEC for Week Two, per FanDuel.

Some games, like Georgia’s, likely won’t have official lines from oddsmakers due to a lack of competitive balance in the game.

San Jose State at Texas (-36.5)

Utah State at Texas A&M (-31.5)

Ole Miss (-8.5) at Kentucky

Kansas at Missouri (-6.5)

South Florida at Florida (-17.5)

Arkansas State at Arkansas (-22.5)

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Michigan at Oklahoma (-5.5)

Ball State at Auburn (-43.5)

Louisiana Tech at LSU (-37.5)

Arizona State (-6.5) at Mississippi State

UL Monroe at Alabama (-34.5)

Cowboys start spittin’ saloon, Jalen Carter ejected

Yes, you read our title right this morning.

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will make a headline on every mainstream football show for at least the next 24 hours, and it’s not because he helped the Eagles beat the Cowboys last night.

It’s because he was ejected before he played a single snap in the NFL season opener for apparently spitting at Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. (Seriously, it’s worth the watch if you missed it. Just stay back and outta the splash zone.)

So obviously, fans and reporters alike excoriated Carter, one of the best defensive lineman in the NFL, all night.

Until more news emerged later in the game.

Another camera angle showed Prescott, moments before Carter fired, goading the young Eagles player. Then, with the new camera angle, Prescott appeared to spit at Carter.

Prescott, for the record, was not caught or punished in last night’s 24-20 loss to Philadelphia.

We’ll keep an eye on the developing ‘Spitgate’ story, seeing if additional punishment will be dealt to Prescott, Carter or both.

Photo of the Day

Georgia plays Austin Peay on Saturday for the first time since 2018, when the Bulldogs beat the Governors 45-0 at home. /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on developing offensive line depth in Marshall win:

“We were able to play a lot of players in the offensive line, both out of necessity, but also out of getting a lead. So it was really good to get a lot of experience for guys to go in and play the game.”

National media not making minds up on Georgia yet

If too much changes with Georgia’s reputation among national media members this weekend, something bad has happened for the Bulldogs.

Fact is, UGA could dominate our 44.5-point spread and beat Austin Peay 60-0. National media members would take notice, but would remain in “wait and see” mode, shifting focus to Sept. 13’s trip to Tennessee.

At least, that was the tone of the national media after the Marshall win.

“According to PFF, the Bulldogs didn’t use pre-snap motion on a single play in the game,” Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports wrote. “Dawgs just walked up to a spot, stood there until the ball was snapped, and then ran by the poor Marshall player responsible for them. We won’t learn much about this team until the trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sept. 13.”

The AP poll did bump Georgia up a spot, but not before LSU leapfrogged UGA. The Tigers have earned more respect thus far after beating Clemson on the road last Saturday.

If we know anything about Georgia, it couldn’t care less about its national reputation until much later in the season. The Bulldogs will be happy to assert dominance early, win comfortably and head home healthy tomorrow night.

Trivia answer

Clarksville, Tennessee