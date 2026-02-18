I’m still thinking about the coaching hires Georgia made this week. One in particular stands out, and we talked about it Tuesday on DawgNation Daily.

Former UGA defensive back Maurice Smith’s return allows us to recall the early days of the Kirby Smart era when the eventual success Smart would have with the Bulldogs seemed far from certain.

Smith had been a defensive back with Smart when he was defensive coordinator at Alabama. Smith had earned his degree with the Crimson Tide and was looking to transfer as a graduate -- which at the time meant fewer restrictions on where he could go, including perhaps Georgia.

It’s quaint to think back to a time not all that long ago when there was at least some impediment to player movement, but nonetheless, Smart’s willingness to accept Smith’s transfer was considered unorthodox. It simply wasn’t the custom for players to transfer within the SEC. However, Smart argued that since Smith was a graduate he should be able to do what he wants, and that was the argument that ultimately prevailed.

Smart’s aggressive posture toward his former boss, Nick Saban, was notable. It was an indication that he wasn’t working for Saban anymore, and that he was capable of being his own man.

It can be argued that the seeds for the success UGA continues to enjoy were planted at that moment.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many varsity sports does Georgia have?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

3 areas Georgia needs new OLB coach Larry Knight to deliver instant results

Larry Knight has long been familiar with the state of Georgia. He is from Augusta and previously coached at Georgia State and Georgia Tech.

Now he’ll coach for the premier program in the state, as Knight was announced as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach on Tuesday.

“We are excited to add a coach and a man of Coach Knight’s caliber to the staff,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Knight in a statement. “He has produced on the field at all of his coaching stops and has also proven his worth as one of the best recruiters around. Coach Knight was a conference champion on the field when he played for Central Michigan and I know he is ready to get to work in his home state.”

Knight takes over for Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who left to take a job with the Dallas Cowboys. Uzo-Diribe left plenty of talent in Georgia’s outside linebacker room, with Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson both returning for 2026.

We already know that Smart wants to see an improved pass rush from Georgia in 2026. While that won’t all fall on Knight, he will play a part in improving in that area.

There’s a lot of optimism around Knight and what he brings to the program. Use the link below are three areas that will go a long way in determining if Knight can get off to a successful start with the Georgia program.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Swim and dive: SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

Baseball vs. USC Upstate: 3 p.m.

Softball vs. Samford: 4 p.m.

ESPN shares which Georgia transfer could be a ‘breakout star’ in 2026

Georgia didn’t lean on the transfer portal the way LSU or Ole Miss did this past offseason, with the Bulldogs bringing in only nine transfers.

While the transfer portal haul wasn’t big, there’s still an expectation that the Bulldogs pulled out a few impact players.

ESPN’s Max Olsen gave praise to Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams, tabbing the transfer as a potential breakout star.

“Williams could end up being one of the breakout stars of this portal cycle if he can put it all together in Athens,” Olsen wrote. “The No. 88 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 played just 310 snaps over his two seasons in a rotational role at Auburn and hasn’t been as productive as the other edge players available in the portal with 20 career tackles, 12 pressures, 7.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. But Williams has flashed the potential to become an explosive pass rusher while playing behind projected first-round pick Keldric Faulk. Now it’s time to prove he can become a reliable full-time starter and a difference-maker for the Bulldogs.”

Photo of the day

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick arrived at Georgia after transferring in from Clemson (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Georgia football throwback

Sept. 4, 2021: Georgia beat Clemson, 10-3, in Bank of America Stadium to begin the season. Chris Smith, a defensive back, scored the only touchdown of the game, on a pick-six.

The Georgia football target who is related to a President

With a name like Abram Eisenhower, it begs the question.

Especially after one looks at the above photo. Then compares his young face to black-and-white newsreels from “The Greatest Generation” in American history.

The obvious question becomes even more inevitable.

Is the young OL from South Georgia in any way related to the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe? The great American general Dwight D. Eisenhower?

The same Eisenhower who went on to become the 34th U.S. President and serve two terms?

Eisenhower laughs like he’s heard this “Ike” question as many times as he’s heard “Hike” coming up in football.

But he happily obliges. Most likely with a go-to answer. It just wasn’t the one we’d all expect.

Is there any relation?

“Yeah,” he said. “Yes, there is. There is.”

Seriously?

“Yes, sir.”

Trivia answer

21