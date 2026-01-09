Georgia fans probably had a bittersweet night on Thursday. On the one hand, many of them tuned in to one of the most thrilling College Football Playoff games in recent memory, and on the other hand, the way in which Miami won over Ole Miss resurfaced some frustrations still lingering from the Sugar Bowl.

Miami, down three with under a minute to play, was able to punch in what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. Surprisingly, it was former UGA quarterback Carson Beck using his legs to scamper for the score. Exactly a week ago, the Bulldogs stalled in that same scenario.

It leaves a lot of space to wonder what might’ve been. However, Georgia won’t pause on that feeling for long.

In fact, it’s been a busy week for UGA. Numerous transfer portal targets have taken visits, and on Thursday, three gave their commitments to the Bulldogs -- wide receiver Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech, defensive end Amaris Williams from Auburn and cornerback Braylon Conley from USC.

Obviously, we won’t know for some time what the impact of this trio of players will be, but the aggressive attempt to update the roster sends a strong message that the Bulldogs hope they won’t have to watch the national semifinals on TV next year, but instead can once again be a participant.

Georgia adds Georgia Tech receiver Isiah Canion

Georgia has made another addition in the transfer portal, landing wide receiver Isiah Canion.

The Bulldogs landed Canion at the expense of rival Georgia Tech, where Canion spent the past two seasons.

Canion confirmed the announcement on social media. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Wide receiver was a position of need for Georgia in the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs will lose six of their top seven pass catchers from this past season. Zachariah Branch entered the 2026 NFL Draft, while Dillon Bell, Colbie Young and Noah Thomas exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Canion had a productive 2025 season for the Yellow Jackets, catching 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns. Against Georgia, Canion caught 4 passes for 54 yards.

At 6-foot-4, Canion gives Georgia the type of big-bodied outside receiver the Bulldogs had in Thomas and Young this past season.

Canion was high school teammates with current Georgia players Isaiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins at Warner Robins High School.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

What recent transfer portal additions mean for Kirby Smart

Thursday proved to be a fruitful day for the Georgia program when it comes to the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs made three notable additions, landing Williams, Canion and Conley.

For a Georgia program that hasn’t been aggressive in terms of using the transfer portal, the Thursday additions are all the more important.

Canion was the first of the three to commit on Thursday. He took a visit to Georgia on Tuesday after spending the previous two seasons at Georgia Tech.

This day in Georgia football history

Jan. 9, 2023: Georgia beat TCU, 65-7, in the national championship game. The 58-point victory marked the largest in the history of bowl games until the Bulldogs beat Florida State by 60 points one year later.

Another defensive back to reportedly enter transfer portal

Georgia has seen even more turnover in the defensive backfield, with Adrian Maddox being the fifth defensive back to reportedly enter the transfer portal.

Maddox spent just one season at Georgia after arriving from UAB last January. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Georgia took three transfer safeties last year in Maddox, Jaden Harris and Zion Branch. Only Branch remains with the team, as Harris has transferred to Kansas.

Maddox appeared in four games this past season, preserving his redshirt.

In addition to losing Maddox and Harris, Joenel Aguero, Ondre Evans and Daniel Harris have all entered the transfer portal. Evans and Daniel Harris played cornerback for Georgia, while Aguero started 12 games at star this past season.

The Bulldogs have already made two transfer portal additions this offseason in the secondary.

