Georgia football is idol this week, so players fled to Showtime Bowling Center on Wednesday night to get their competitive juices flowing.

The program hosted its third annual Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl at the bowling center, and all accounts indicated that it was a rousing success.

Players teamed up with donors to participate in the event, which benefited the Isakson Center for Neurological Disease Research. Former Georgia coach Mark Richt, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021 and has a granddaughter with Crohn’s, spearheaded the activity.

It’s success is a small illustration of the tight-knit community that is Georgia football.

As of 2021, each of Georgia’s previous three head coaches still resided in Athens. That list previously included Vince Dooley, who passed away the following year.

Current coach Kirby Smart is also close with many of the Bulldogs’ former coaches. He played for both Ray Goff and Jim Donnan and coached under Richt in 2005 on Georgia’s SEC Championship-winning team.

He understands the fraternity that is the Georgia football program, which is why he didn’t hesitate to offer his support for Richt’s Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl.

“It’s really valuable for the players because a lot of our guys have never been asked to give back,” Smart said on the SEC conference call. “We’re a major focal point in this community, the Athens community, and if you’re gonna be a major focal point and you’re gonna reap rewards and benefits from who you are and your platform, then you need to be willing to give back.”

With debates surrounding the team’s best bowler settled, Georgia will now turn its attention back to Florida.

Trivia time

How many Florida head coaches has Kirby Smart faced in his 10 years at Georgia, including this season?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Josh McCray means more to Georgia rushing attack than numbers show

There are faster running backs on the Georgia football team than Josh McCray.

The Illinois transfer isn’t explosive either, as his 32 carries have yielded just 87 rushing yards. Only Cash Jones has a worse yards per attempt number than McCray’s 2.32.

But McCray makes the most of his carries, as he has three rushing touchdowns on the season. And he had the biggest carry in Georgia’s 43-35 win over Ole Miss.

His second-effort on a fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter extended the Bulldogs’ drive near midfield. Georgia trailed by nine points at the time.

“Yeah, it was a huge play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought the second effort made the play for him. That’s who he is. He’s a second-effort guy. He’s extremely tough to tackle, yards-after-contact guy. He’s given us sometimes what we don’t have in terms of yards after contact, and he continues to get better.”

Bulldogs in the NFL Week 8

Here’s a look at how some of Georgia football’s former stars performed during Week 8 of the NFL:

Matthew Stafford (Rams QB): Stafford completed 21 of his 33 passes for 182 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the Rams’ 35-7 victory over the Jaguars. His 17 touchdowns passes this season leads the NFL.

Stafford completed 21 of his 33 passes for 182 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the Rams’ 35-7 victory over the Jaguars. His 17 touchdowns passes this season leads the NFL. Tyson Campbell (Browns DB): Campbell recorded a 34-yard pick-six off of Tua Tagovailoa in the Browns’ 31-6 win over the Dolphins. The Browns acquired Campbell from the Jaguars in early October.

Campbell recorded a 34-yard pick-six off of Tua Tagovailoa in the Browns’ 31-6 win over the Dolphins. The Browns acquired Campbell from the Jaguars in early October. Nakobe Dean (Eagles LB): Dean made six tackles, including one for a loss, in the Eagles’ 28-22 victory over the Vikings.

Dean made six tackles, including one for a loss, in the Eagles’ 28-22 victory over the Vikings. Ladd McConkey (Chargers WR): McConkey caught nine of his 15 targets for 67 yards in the Chargers’ 38-24 loss to the Colts. Both marked season-highs for the second-year wide receiver.

McConkey caught nine of his 15 targets for 67 yards in the Chargers’ 38-24 loss to the Colts. Both marked season-highs for the second-year wide receiver. George Pickens (Cowboys WR): Pickens hauled in four of his six targets in the Cowboys’ 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Pickens hauled in four of his six targets in the Cowboys’ 44-22 win over the Commanders. Darnell Washington (Steelers TE): Washington caught three passes for two yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

Washington caught three passes for two yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ 33-31 loss to the Bengals. Tykee Smit h (Buccaneers S): Smith made 13 tackles, including two for a loss, with one sack in the Buccaneers’ 24-9 loss to the Lions. His 58 tackles this season leads all defensive backs.

Smith made 13 tackles, including two for a loss, with one sack in the Buccaneers’ 24-9 loss to the Lions. His 58 tackles this season leads all defensive backs. Kamari Lassiter (Texans DB): Lassiter tallied 10 tackles, including three for a loss, with one pass defended in the Texans’ 27-19 loss to the Seahawks.

Return of Earnest Greene puts Georgia offensive line in strong position

The Georgia offensive line experienced a couple of firsts on Saturday against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs rolled out a starting lineup of Monroe Freeling, Micah Morris, Drew Bobo, Dontrell Glover and Earnest Greene. It marked the first time all season the Bulldogs did not debut a new starting offensive line combination, as those five started against Tennessee.

Georgia still found time to sub in Juan Gaston and Bo Hughley, at last getting to use some of the depth it built up as the Bulldogs battled injury across the offensive line in the early parts of the season.

“I’ve really been proud of that group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They’ve had to circle the wagons and players have had to step up at different moments in games. And I think the offseason helped more than anything because we geared our offseason really towards being able to run the ball efficiently and stop the run efficiently and improve in some areas. And they’ve done a good job of that.”

The stability made an impact on Saturday, as the Bulldogs ran for 224 yards in the win. Georgia also had a season-best 510 yards of total offense.

Getting Greene back in the lineup made a noticeable difference for the Bulldogs. He had not played for Georgia since the Sept. 14 game against Tennessee as he dealt with a back injury the kept him out of games against Alabama, Kentucky and Auburn.

Greene is undoubtedly one of Georgia’s best offensive linemen when healthy. He played a season-high 61 snaps against Ole Miss.

Photo of the day

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) makes a first down catch over Mississippi safety Sage Ryan (3) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on Florida firing head coach Billy Napier:

“I have a lot of respect for Billy. I’ve known Billy a long time. We were on staff together at Alabama. I like Billy a lot. I think Billy is very intelligent, very well-organized. His attention to detail is at a really high level. He’s a guy that thinks things out really well. I think they’ve recruited well and done a good job. I hate it in this profession. We all know what we sign up for, and Billy understands that.”

Georgia willing to ‘live and die on that sword’ in an attempt to fix defensive woes

Kirby Smart, a former defensive back and defensive backs coach, knows the dangers of living in man-to-man coverage.

One only needs to look at the Tennessee game earlier this season to see why Georgia might have an aversion to playing that style of coverage. Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar torched Georgia’s defense for 371 yards and 4 touchdowns.

But given some of the recent struggles for the Georgia defensive pass rush, the Bulldogs will have to make a choice as to how tightly they’ll want to defend in coverage.

Trivia answer

Four: Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen, Billy Napier and Billy Gonzales.