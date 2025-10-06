For much of the early portion of this season it seems we’ve been searching for a narrative -- not just for Georgia, but for all of college football.

We weren’t sure who the great teams were, or if there truly were any great teams. The balance and parity that have become commonplace in this new era have made our Saturdays feel like a big unknown.

However, this past weekend, the biggest story of the season so far emerged.

The top two teams from the Associated Press preseason top 25 are now unranked after Texas lost at Florida and Penn State lost at lowly UCLA. Not to mention preseason No. 4 Clemson has long since been removed from the polls.

Suddenly, it seems that’s what this season is about -- well-known brands finding it difficult to live up to the hype.

Which brings us to UGA. It’s not obvious what the Bulldogs proved in their win against Kentucky, and it certainly didn’t erase the bad taste from another loss to Alabama from the previous week, but things could definitely be worse.

There are several teams that started with high hopes that have revealed themselves not to be serious contenders. At least for now, Georgia isn’t one of them. Who knows what the future holds -- including this weekend at Auburn. But for the moment, UGA’s still in a better spot than some of its competition.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Georgia’s matchup with Auburn is called the ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.’ When did that rivalry begin?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia football opens as slight road favorite at Auburn

Georgia football has opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Auburn in the teams’ 7:30 p.m. game (TV: ABC) on Saturday night.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will be facing a Tigers’ team (3-2, 0-2) that has its back to the wall after opening the season with two SEC road losses to teams ranked No. 5 (Texas A&M) and No. 6 (Oklahoma) in the nation.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has won nine of the 10 games he has coached against Auburn, including the past eight, but that history won’t be worth any points when the teams clash on Saturday night.

Indeed, Georgia narrowly escaped an upset loss in its most recent trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium two seasons ago, having to rely heavily on All-American Brock Bowers -- eight catches, 157 yards -- to score a 27-20 victory.

Auburn will be coming off a bye, giving Coach Hugh Freeze an extra week to prepare his Tigers what has become the biggest game of their season as they look to keep SEC championship game and College Football Playoff hopes alive.

“(I) worry about everything,” Smart said, when asked his thoughts on Auburn having the extra week of preparation before the rivalry game. “But the priority list is our team more than everybody else.”

Georgia is coming off a convincing 35-14 win over Kentucky that saw its shuffled offensive line perform well, paving the way for 183 yards rushing at 4.4 yards per clip.

AP Poll after Week 6

Week 6 saw plenty of chaos across college football. Top teams fell to unranked teams, causing a shuffle in the AP Poll.

Georgia moved up two spots after its 35-14 victory over Kentucky. Here us the updated top 25:

Ohio State, 5-0 Miami, 5-0 (+1) Oregon, 5-0 (-1) Ole Miss, 5-0 Texas A&M, 5-0 (+1) Oklahoma, 5-0 (-1) Indiana, 5-0 (+1) Alabama, 4-1 (+2) Texas Tech, 5-0 (+2) Georgia, 4-1 (+2) LSU, 4-1 (+2) Tennessee, 4-1 (+3) Georgia Tech, 5-0 (+4) Missouri, 5-0 (+5) Michigan, 4-1 (+5) Notre Dame, 3-2 (+5) Illinois, 5-1 (+5) BYU, 5-0 (+5) Virginia, 5-1 (+5) Vanderbilt, 5-1 (-4) Arizona State, 4-1 (+4) Iowa State, 5-1 (-8) Memphis, 6-0 South Florida, 4-1 Florida State, 3-2 (-7)

Dillon Bell’s big day ‘a long time coming’ for Georgia football offense

Dillon Bell had two touchdowns on Saturday.

Yet neither was the play Georgia coach Kirby Smart was most proud of in Georgia’s 35-14 win over Kentucky.

The Georgia coach highlighted the one-handed snag Bell made to convert a third down in the third quarter. The gain went for 33 yards and served as a reminder of what Bell can do with the ball in his hands.

“I feel like the type of team we have and the receiving core we have, anyone can have a big day,” Bell said. “When the opportunity comes, you just got to present yourself and do what you do.”

Bell’s big day came on Saturday. He had 4 receptions for 68 yards and also picked up a first down due to a defensive holding penalty. He had not one but two rushing touchdowns, both coming off great offensive play designs.

It was a day the senior receiver had been waiting for.

Photo of the day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) dives in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Associated Press)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on if the team surprised him against Kentucky:

“I wasn’t shocked at all by the response of the team. I expected it. To be honest with you, I was proud of the way they played in the Alabama game. I told them that we’ve got a good football team. It didn’t always go our way.”

‘Golden nuggets’ pay off for Georgia defense on CJ Allen’s forced fumble

Forcing turnovers was very present on the mind of Georgia’s defense on Saturday.

Players were telling each other on the sideline to go for the ball and punch it out. Linebacker Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen were even discussing it when they first woke up this morning.

So for that turnover to come on the opening drive of the second half was all the more gratifying for the Georgia defense.

“I feel like that was one of the biggest plays in the game,” Wilson said. “We talked about it day in, day out through practice. Then we talked about it this morning when we woke up out of bed. I mean, we were both talking about it. So, it’s just, I mean, we are just happy. We’re happy to get the ball out.”

Allen provided the punch that knocked the ball loose, while also recovering it. At first, it appeared as if Kentucky had gotten on the loose ball but replay review showed Allen did just enough to possess the ball and get the much-needed stop.

Georgia’s offense took advantage of the short field, needing to go only 38 yards to score a touchdown. The Dillon Bell run put Georgia up 28-7, putting any hopes of a Kentucky comeback to bed.

“It’s something we’ve been preaching this whole week, the whole season really. Just kind of get the punch out, get the take away,” Allen said. “This week, I think we actually honed in on that and actually spent extra time on that in practice.”

Trivia answer

1982