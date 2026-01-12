Georgia fans who were following the rumors and reports this weekend went on a wild ride regarding Nate Frazier.

There was online chatter that suggested the rising junior running back might leave UGA due to an impasse related to his NIL compensation. However, now it seems cooler heads have prevailed as numerous outlets have predicted that Frazier will eventually re-sign with Georgia.

This is a lot for most fans to process. Almost everyone is glad that Frazier is likely to return, but many are aggravated by the current system that creates so much year-to-year uncertainty related to roster construction.

This is understandable.

Yet it should be noted, that while there have been a near-endless supply of transfer rumors regarding UGA, very few of those have panned out. Furthermore, behind-the-scenes craziness and drama were also frequent occurrences during the times before NIL and the transfer portal.

In other words, the Nate Frazier story isn’t bad news, it’s good news. The headline isn’t that Frazier considered leaving. The story is that a major offensive weapon appears to be staying.

In the midst of a chaotic time for college football, Georgia scored a significant win. Now everyone can exhale -- at least for a little while.

Former Georgia running backs advance in NFL playoffs

D’Andre Swift’s career year with the Chicago Bears got even better with Sunday’s playoff win over Green Bay.

Swift, the most productive back of the Kirby Smart Era at Georgia, carried 13 times for 54 yards and had two catches for another 38 yards help Chicago rally for a 31-27 win over the Packers.

The first playoff win Swift has been a part of in his six-year career comes on the heels of his career-high 1,087 yards rushing during the regular season.

The Bears trailed 21-3 at halftime before mounting the largest postseason comeback in franchise history in scoring their first playoff win since 2010.

Swift scored Chicago’s first touchdown of the game with a 6-yard burst up the middle with 10:08 remaining, cutting Green Bay’s lead to 21-16.

“I’d say the biggest one (touchdown) was probably when Swift scored,” Chicago offensive tackle Darnell Wright said, per ChicagoBears.com.

Georgia’s so-called “RBU” alumni flexed in another playoff win as NFL regular-season rushing champ James Cook led Buffalo with 46 hard-earned rushing yards in a 27-24 win at Jacksonville.

Cook also had two catches for 5 yards as the Bills snapped the Jaguars’ eight-game win streak as quarterback Josh Allen scored the game-winning TD on a 1-yard plunge with 1:04 remaining.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring announces plans for 2026 season

Peyton Woodring has been a major weapon for the Georgia Bulldogs during his time in Athens.

The talented kicker announced that he would be hanging around for one more season, returning to Georgia for his senior season in 2026.

Woodring was a Second Team All-SEC selection for Georgia this past season, converting on 17 of his 19 field goal attempts on the season.

Woodring converted both of his onside kick attempts this past season, including in Georgia’s 35-10 win over Texas.

“Clutch man, he’s huge, he made the kicks he had to make, right,“ Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Woodring after the 16-9 win over Georgia Tech. ”He separated the game there, and I’m really proud of him.”

Georgia will have to replace punter Brett Thorson, who is moving after a stellar four-year career in Athens. Thorson won the Ray Guy Award for Georgia this past season. He is expected to be replaced by Drew Miller in 2026.

Georgia did sign kicker Harran Zureikat as a part of the 2026 signing class. He was the No. 2-ranked kicker per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Georgia went 12-2 this past season, losing in the College Football Playoff to Ole Miss. Woodring did miss a 55-yard field goal attempt in the loss.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, middle, celebrates with assistant coaches Mike Bobo, left, and Todd Monken after their 65-7 win against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

Dec. 30, 2023: Georgia beat Florida State, 63-3, in the Orange Bowl. The victory stands as the largest in bowl game history, surpassing the Bulldogs’ 58-point win over TCU in the national championship.

Georgia loses another outside linebacker to the transfer portal

Elo Modozie’s stay in Athens was short, as he was not even with the program for one full season.

After transferring in from Army last April, Modozie has gone back into the transfer portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Modozie appeared in 13 games last season for Georgia, registering 7 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Modozie shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

Modozie becomes the second Georgia outside linebacker to transfer out of the program. Kris Jones announced on Sunday that he would sign with Boston College.

Modozie was viewed as someone who could come in and help the Georgia pass rush. He had 6.5 sacks for Army in 2024.

Yet that never happened, as he fell behind the likes of Quintavius Johnson, Gabe Harris at the position. Georgia also has Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon and Chase Linton, who all completed their freshman seasons in Athens after signing with the program in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

