The Bulldogs hope to show improvement this season. This can happen in one of two ways.

The first is that UGA can simply get better. The second way is that the teams ahead of the Bulldogs last season could get worse.

Georgia was sixth in the final rankings in 2024 -- behind national champion Ohio State and below Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas and Penn State.

Ohio State arguably has the country’s top offensive and defensive player, but it also has a new quarterback and two new coordinators. They could suffer from a lack of continuity.

Notre Dame and Oregon both have new quarterbacks too.

And let’s be honest, Texas -- after losing twice to UGA -- shouldn’t have been ranked ahead of Georgia to begin with.

The point is that while the Bulldogs have questions to answer, their competition does too.

Check out our coverage below for the latest news.

Trivia time

What does the winning team get for winning the G-Day game? For bonus points, what about the losing team?

Happy guessing. Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart atop preseason SEC coaching ranks

As mentioned above, Georgia has about as many on-field consistency concerns as anyone else in the country.

But one area the Bulldogs never need to worry about is the sideline. At least, not for as long as Kirby Smart’s running the program.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith continued his series of preseason SEC rankings yesterday, releasing a pecking order of all 16 head coaches.

Smart topped the list, followed by four elite names to fill out the top five.

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia

2. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

3. Brian Kelly, LSU

4. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

5. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Truthfully, the SEC coaching list is fairly star-studded, perhaps a good reason why none were fired this offseason. Check out the rest of the list, coupled with Griffith’s analysis, below.

Lou Richt, father of former UGA coach Mark, dies

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt announced yesterday that his father, Lou, died on Wednesday.

“My father, Lou Richt, truly had the ‘Best day of his life’ as he passed on to glory yesterday,” Richt wrote on X. “Proverbs 20:7 describes him best ‘a righteous man who walks in his integrity how blessed are his sons after him.’ Thank you dad for blessing your children.”

Lou Richt was 88 and was living in a Watkinsville nursing home, per the Athens Banner-Herald.

Two more commit chances on Saturday

Georgia’s 2026 recruiting heater has a chance to keep rolling on Saturday... twice.

The Bulldogs could hit for two commitments in less than an hour, as 4-star athlete Tyriq Green is set to commit around 4 p.m at Buford High School.

Soon after, 5-star tight end Kaiden Prothro will announce his commitment at Bowdon High School.

And just for the record, DawgNation video channels will be streaming both commitments live with Brandon Adams and the team reacting to both scenes.

Green is deciding between Georgia, Miami and Auburn. Prothro has a final three of Texas, Florida and Georgia.

Photo of the Day

5-star TE Kaiden Prothro could be a TE or a WR in college. It will depend on how much weight he puts on while he's in college with his skill set. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kaiden Prothro’s dad, Clarence, on if his son will play more TE or WR:

“They just told him you come in and it all depends on what we’ve always said. It all depends on what [his] body does. But he’s probably going to transition into a tight end, and I think that’s what Kirby [Smart] was saying.”

“But of course, Hartley sees him as a tight end in the future. If he wants to go to the NFL, then that’s probably what he’s going to play, and Kaiden understands that.”

“So I think it is just going to be a yearly thing. So that first year, if he commits to Georgia or wherever he commits to, I think, you know, it’s going to be ‘Ok, let’s see what you can do in our group and find the mismatches of how we can best use you after that.’”

Coach Smart, Coach Prime share NIL, portal outlook

Kirby Smart and Deion Sanders aren’t often mentioned in the same breath. They coach on opposite sides of the country, they compete in different conferences, and they appear to differ in personality.

But both coaches have shared similar opinions on many of the changes surrounding college sports.

Whether it’s tampering in the transfer portal, sustainability of NIL contracts, necessary talent or roster turnover rate, both Smart and Sanders appear to think alike.

The two coaches have become two of the loudest voices in public college football discussion, so both could be influence for change. Check out the duo’s opinion on plenty of big-picture topics in the story below.

Trivia answer

Winning team prize: Steak and lobster meal

Losing team prize: Beanie Weenies