Morning, y’all!

Although Kirby Smart often keeps things close to the vest, particularly when it comes to scouting opponents, he gave us a little insight when speaking to media Monday and Tuesday.

He shouted out Florida running back Jadan Baugh, a former Columbia High School standout whose 13 touchdowns are tied for the most among tailbacks. Smart also gave credit to Buster Faulkner, Florida’s offensive coordinator and a familiar face.

Slowing them down is one of the Georgia defense’s main tasks Saturday:

“They have got a great run scheme, and they have got a great back to go with it,” Smart said when asked about Baugh. “We have shown our guys clips of him since the start of the year to kind of say, ‘Are you practicing to tackle him, or are you practicing to tackle who you’re playing against?’

“We are driving the motivation that every day you’re trying to prepare for the best.”

Baugh’s 13 touchdowns through seven games are more than the past four Heisman Trophy-winning running backs had through the first seven games of their respective seasons.

Baugh’s jersey No. 13 will be in the minds of the Georgia defenders all week, just as Faulkner’s tendencies will be running through the minds of Smart and his defensive coordinator and play caller, Glenn Schumann.

Faulkner, of course, served as UGA’s offensive quality control and quarterbacks coach at UGA from 2020-2022, serving as an important go-between for quarterback Stetson Bennett and then-OC Todd Monken.

If anyone knows how to exploit Georgia’s defense, it’s Faulkner, as he proved in a 44-42 eight-overtime thriller (an eventual Georgia win) that saw the Georgia Tech team he was calling plays for in 2024 fall just short of an epic upset.

If Faulkner’s Yellow Jackets could muster 563 yards of offense against a UGA defense that featured 10 future NFL players — seven of them NFL starters — what might the former UGA assistant do when equipped with a more talented Florida roster?

That’s part of why first-year Gators coach Jon Sumrall hired Faulkner, no doubt aware of his prowess against Smart’s Georgia defensive scheme.

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (center) celebrates after rushing for a first down against Florida Atlantic in September in Gainesville, Florida. (Peter Joneliet/AP) (Peter Joneliet /Associated Press)

Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, pictured while coaching at Georgia Tech in 2025, had success against Georgia while with the Yellow Jackets. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why Georgia football is pushing to flip this Kentucky commit

If one plotted the remaining balance of Georgia’s 2027 recruiting story like a downtown street map, we’d find a talented in-state linebacker at the intersection of ability and necessity.

That’s Drew Williams at Sequoyah. He’s currently making plans to move to Lexington. That’s Lexington, Kentucky, not Lexington Highway in Athens. Williams is the nation’s No. 37 linebacker and the No. 488 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite.

That doesn’t mean the Bulldogs are not trying to nail their sixth flip of the 2027 cycle here. Schumann and Smart are in regular contact with him.

They are wise to do so. Williams is a bona fide tackling machine. Flush that 3-star ranking. At 6 feet, 1½ inches tall and 215 pounds, he can do it all — and he has.

We haven’t seen many high school OCs run fake pull schemes to deter a linebacker who sniffs everything out. Yet that’s the reality here.

“A lot of teams know that he reads his keys well and they give him a false pull,” Sequoyah defensive coordinator Brent Budde said. “We’ve gotten a couple of those this year to try to get him going away from the play.”

Read Jeff Sentell’s full story here.

Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams, a 3-star prospect, is committed to Kentucky, but Georgia is putting in the work to try to change that. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams is committed to Kentucky, is the nation's No. 37 linebacker and the No. 488 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Trivia time

Entering this weekend’s game, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has a passer rating of 185.9. Where does that rank in the NCAA?

(DawgNation) (dawgnation /AJC)

This is your daily reminder to sign up for our first DawgNation Invasion on Saturday! We’ll have our first Invasion in Atlanta, and next week we’re off to Oxford, Mississippi.

Be sure to get your tickets ahead of time.

I want to share a super interesting breakdown by my co-worker, Jeff, who put together a look at how the 2026 signees fared for Georgia football:

Freshmen are viewed differently now that the NCAA has allotted all players five years to play five seasons. The typical redshirt years for most freshmen are no longer there. There’s no four-game-or-less threshold to save another season of eligibility.

Redshirt freshmen are now second-year players. Fifth-year players are now just fifth-year seniors or super seniors.

“In this day and age, you can’t survive without freshmen being able to play,” Smart said earlier this month. “It’s one of two things. If you’re not playing freshmen, you’ve got a really good, old team, which is rare, or you don’t have very good freshmen.”

“I don’t really want to have the second. So, as those guys are available and are the best to play, obviously they will play. We’ve had a very good track record for the last couple of years, the most played snaps of freshmen. We’ve been in the top five in the country. That’s because we play a lot of players, we sign good freshmen and we’re not afraid to play them.”

Georgia does not have a really good, old team. The Dawgs have signed good freshmen and have been eager to play them. There’s no better time to review their contributions than at the close of the bye week.

The Bulldogs (6-1) are now five games deep into their nine-game SEC schedule. Here’s a listing of all the first-year Bulldogs and how much playing time they’ve earned so far this fall:

Seven games

DE Khamari Brooks

WR Craig Dandridge (two starts)

OL Zykie Helton (seven starts)

OT Ekene Ogboko

DT Valdin Sone

DB Blake Stewart

Read Jeff’s full story to see the rest of the list, but let’s continue with the rest of his breakdown:

2026 midterms: Georgia’s true freshmen midseason superlatives

Several first-year Bulldogs have made a big impact on the team’s depth chart this season, if not in the box scores each week.

Georgia signed 32 high school players in the last cycle. That group was collectively ranked as the No. 7 class nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings.

That was Smart’s lowest-rated class for that service during his 11-year tenure in Athens, but the 2026 signees still include some clear instant-impact gems.

It starts with that big No. 55 in the middle.

MVF: Interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton

Helton was just a 3-star prospect. He was the 24th-highest-rated signee out of that 32-player class. He’s easily been the Most Valuable Freshman so far this season.

The former Carrollton star has had the biggest impact. Helton has started every game for the Bulldogs this fall and looked impressive while doing it. The 6-foot-3 300-pounder is listed on the Georgia roster at center, but he’s started seven out of seven games at right guard.

When all the midseason Freshman All-American teams came out, Helton was front and center on all of them. His freshman year parallels what future NFL Top 5 pick Andrew Thomas did in 2017.

Thomas was a wire-to-wire starter for 15 games for a team that won the SEC and reached the national championship game against Alabama. I didn’t think we’d ever see anything like that for the Bulldogs at this level, but the NIL era has changed that.

If a contending team doesn’t play its talented freshmen, they will leave.

Georgia plugged in two true freshmen on its offensive line last year: Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover. Glover started in 12 of 14 games in 2026. Gaston started in four of his 13 games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Helton’s 374 offensive snaps lead the team. Helton is a classic example of the oft-repeated “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough” line around Smart’s program.

For the rest of the of Jeff’s awards, be sure you read his full story here.

Georgia offensive lineman Zykie Helton (center) and Drew Bobo prepare for a play against Tennessee State in September at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 63-3. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Second