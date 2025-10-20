The thought I can’t escape from Georgia’s thrilling win against Ole Miss on Saturday is how entertaining it was. I was transfixed on every snap, and I’m sure you were too.

We’re used to seeing movies build to an exciting conclusion. In fact, we expect it. Yet most sporting events don’t provide the plot twists that we see every Saturday from UGA.

Just this year alone, Georgia came back from double-digit deficits to beat Tennessee and Auburn on the road, and then Saturday, after allowing Ole Miss to score on five straight possessions to begin the game, the Bulldogs went on an improbable 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to finish off another comeback victory.

The moment I’ll remember more than any other was the way the crowd took the noise to another level during that final 15 minutes and how the team fed off that energy. It was all of DawgNation uniting together to once again make magic happen.

Can the wild ride continue? None of us know. But we can say there are more can’t-miss moments on the way. College football continues to enthrall us, and to once again see Georgia in the thick of the College Football Playoff race is a special feeling indeed.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is Kirby Smart’s record against Ole Miss?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Lawson Luckie shares ‘special’ reason behind 3-touchdown performance

Even before stepping on the field against No. 5 Ole Miss, it was a great week for junior tight end Lawson Luckie.

His family received some great news with regard to his younger brother Cannon Luckie. His younger brother was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy, Epilepsy and Microcephaly. In 2021, he was diagnosed with FoxG1 Syndrome.

“This game was so special to me. We’re working on something special for Cannon right now, something we’ve dreamed of for a long time,” Lawson Luckie said. “It’s just crazy how God works having that happen this week.”

On Saturday, Luckie went out and had the most memorable game of his Georgia career. The tight end caught five passes for 43 yards. Coming into the game, he had five receptions for 38 yards in the first six games.

What he did not have was a touchdown. So he grabbed three of them, becoming the first Bulldog to catch three touchdowns in a game since Mohamed Massaquoi did so against Georgia Tech back in 2008.

All were needed in Georgia’s 43-35 win over Ole Miss.

“This guy, man, he speaks up at every meeting,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Luckie. “He loves the place. His dad played here. He never complains. He doesn’t gripe. He just keeps on working, man. He’s got some of the best toughness in our program, never complains. He probably statistically wasn’t having the year he wanted to have, but he never pouted. He never complained.”

Ap Poll after Week 8

Here is the AP Poll after Week 8:

Ohio State, 7-0 Indiana, 7-0 (+1) Texas A&M, 7-0 (+1) Alabama, 6-1 (+2) Georgia, 6-1 (+4) Oregon, 6-1 (+2) Georgia Tech, 7-0 (+5) Ole Miss, 6-1 (-3) Miami, 5-1 (-7) Vanderbilt, 6-1 (+7) BYU, 7-0 (+4) Notre Dame, 5-2 (+1) Oklahoma, 6-1 (+1) Texas Tech, 6-1 (-7) Missouri, 6-1 (+1) Virginia, 6-1 (+2) Tennessee, 5-2 (-6) South Florida, 6-1 (+1) Louisville, 5-1 LSU, 5-2 (-10) Cincinnati, 6-1 (+3) Texas, 5-1 (-1) Illinois, 5-2 Arizona State, 5-2 Michigan, 5-2

Kirby Smart gives honest assessment of Georgia defense

Kirby Smart told his defense that they had Ole Miss right where the Georgia Bulldogs wanted them at halftime.

The Rebels scored touchdowns on their only three drives in the first half. It continues a trend of poor defensive showings to open the game. Saturday was a new low, as it was the first time since Smart became Georgia’s head coach that the Bulldogs gave up touchdowns on every drive in the first half.

But Georgia has played better in the second half, shutting out Alabama and Auburn over the final 30 minutes.

“We’re coming out in the second half. And we’re hell in the second half. And that didn’t work,” Smart said. “But we kept coming.”

Photo of the day

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) makes a touchdown catch during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Head coach Kirby Smart on Georgia’s being ‘hard to kill’:

“That’s a culture win. You don’t win that game if you’re not physically tough, mentally tough. We call it hard to kill. The one thing we are, we’re hard to kill. We won’t go away.”

Georgia gets bad news on leading receiver Colbie Young

Colbie Young entered Gorgia’s game with Ole Miss as the Bulldogs’ leading receiver. That makes the loss of the wide receiver all the more significant.

Young suffered the injury on Georgia’s opening drive of the game when he hauled in a 36-yard pass from Gunner Stockton on the flea flicker.

Young exited the game shortly after the play and did not return.

“It’s not good. It’s fractured down there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s broken. It’s either his tibia or fibula. I don’t know which one but it’s not good.

Young entered the game with 22 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown.

With Young out, expect Noah Thomas to see an uptick in snaps as Georgia’s outside wide receiver. Thomas committed a costly offensive pass interference penalty on Georgia’s first drive.

He did not have a reception in the game.

Trivia answer

2-2