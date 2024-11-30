Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what UGA needs to do to look better in the SEC Championship. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes a reaction to UGA’s 44-42 win over Georgia Tech.

Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s 44-42 win over Georgia Tech

Eight overtimes and a day later, Georgia proved itself better than Georgia Tech at home with a breakthrough 3-yard touchdown run from Nate Frazier. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 10-2, all but guaranteed a College Football Playoff berth.

UGA also won its 31st consecutive game at Sanford Stadium, tying Alabama for the longest home win streak in FBS history. UGA also won its seventh straight over Georgia Tech and the eight overtime periods made for the second-longest overtime in FBS history.

It was quite the comeback for Georgia, considering it trailed since the opening drive of the game and was behind 27-13 with less than four minutes remaining.

Carson Beck led the way for the Bulldogs offensively, completing 28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns. But Dan Jackson’s game-changing forced fumble, combined with six tackles of his own, were enough to win the DawgNation Postgame Show’s Game Ball MVP, presented by ServPro.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams opens the DawgNation Postgame Show discussing his immediate reaction and getting former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s opinion. Bellamy started for Georgia’s infamous 2017 defense and was a key player in Georgia’s first College Football Playoff berth.

