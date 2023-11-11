We’ve made it to our final Kroger Tailgate of the Week. This week, I headed over to the Cunningham family’s tailgate.

Abby Cunningham is a fourth year at UGA and hosted a tailgate at her house with her family. However, her sister Lauren Cunningham is an Ole Miss Alum.

The sibling rivalry was real.

Although Lauren went to Ole Miss, Liz and Gil were decked out in Georgia gear. They invited all of their friends and family and had tons of food, games and good music.

The rain wasn’t stopping this crew and this was the perfect way to end home games in Athens for the season.