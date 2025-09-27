With the bye week in the rearview mirror, No. 17 Alabama comes to town to challenge the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. Before the Dawgs kickoff, the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was game-time ready as this week’s DawgNation Tailgate of the Week sponsored by Kroger.

Joel Turry, a UGA and AEPi alumni, hosts hundreds of students, fellow alums and family members for every home game, but this week hits different. The Turry house is one divided between the Dawgs and the Tide.

On a strict schedule down to the minute, Turry and other hosts, in conjunction with current AEPi brothers, make sure all who venture to Greek Circle are met with great food and a friendly face.

New members of the fraternity, Hayden Trebon and Alex Teitelbaum, said new members arrived at 9:30 a.m. to set up and make sure their space was ready for visitors.

Current and former UGA students alike gathered in preparation to support their Dawgs with good fun and fantastic sliders.

The clash at Sanford Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m.