BREAKING: 3-star speedster Jimmy Horn Jr. has made his college choice

Jimmy Horn Jr. was a very late offer from Georgia. He also picked up a pair of late in-state offers from FAU and South Florida over the last month, too.

The Seminole High (Samford, Fla.) speedster is now rated as a 3-star WR on the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2021 cycle. He didn’t have any major college offers a few weeks ago.

That flurry of late offers made his decision much better. It also made it much harder. Oklahoma even came through with a late Power 5 offer over the weekend.

When it was time to make his decision, Horn decided to weave in a manner that fits his playing style on the field. He didn’t go where everyone expected him to.

Not to the big Power 5s in Georgia or Oklahoma anyway. He chose to play for South Florida in his home state.

It’s USF for Jimmy Horn Jr. not Georgia or Jackson State. The sleeper out of Sanford Seminole had also recently picked up an offer from Oklahoma. https://t.co/hDy5CtdlHZ pic.twitter.com/4h1R4HNSDO — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) December 16, 2020

Horn went with the choice that felt right to him. According to the Seminole staff, he had the chance to sign with Georgia but chose to play closer to home instead.

South Florida’s program now looks to be the one who will be the beneficiary of several forthcoming breakaway plays on all the college highlight shows.

It is a big week for Horn. His Seminole team is set to play for the Florida Class 8A state title on Saturday in Tallahassee.

What a wild month it has been. Horn had been torn about whether or not he would sign with a school at all this month. He is not an early enrollee and did have the chance to draw things out until the traditional signing period in February.

Horn, true to his playing style, preferred the direct and quick route here. The dynamic playmaker has 42 receptions for 736 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He accomplished all of that after missing almost all of his junior season a year ago with a wrist injury.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Horn is rated on the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 172 WR and the No. 1193 overall player for 2021.