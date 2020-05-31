BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 CB Tony Grimes includes UGA in his top four

When Grimes released his top eight schools, he also had Clemson, Penn State, Virginia and Tennessee among his options. Georgia had a big visit with Grimes way back at the first of the year before the dead period prior to the 2020 National Signing day in February. That’s when the Bulldogs went from a fringe school among his top 12 to quickly earning an official visit based on the momentum of his first trip to check out Georgia. Tony Grimes: He had plans to see a lot of UGA over the last two months If you’re looking for a quick refresh on all things Grimes, this DawgNation deep-drive profile will define his worth as a young man first and his abilities as a lockdown cornerback second.

Grimes has been rated as the top of the board for months now on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” program which airs every Wednesday on our Facebook and YouTube social channels. The 5-star prospect had planned to visit Georgia several times over the last few months prior to the global pandemic which sidelined all on-campus recruiting travel. That NCAA ban for both unofficial and official visits has since been extended to July 31. That decision was made by the NCAA over the last week. Grimes had only recently decided to start conducting the weekly zoom and recruiting contact calls he had been making over the last month during the coronavirus epidemic. He had taken a break from that activity. He had visits planned to see UGA in March, April and an official visit was already on the books for June 12. His father, Deon Glover, described an ascending interest level for the family in Georgia at that time. “We’ve been to enough schools to say ‘Hey if push came to shove and we need to make a decision now we can make a decision now’ and we’ve been to enough schools multiple times to be able to say that,” Glover said back in March. “At least with the schools we like. We’ve been multiple times. With the exception of Georgia.” There is a clear interest here in Kirby Smart’s program.