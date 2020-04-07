Brock Bowers: Nation’s No. 3 TE shares why Georgia made his top eight

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details all things Brock Bowers after the elite TE included the Bulldogs in the recent release of his top eight schools. Brock Bowers was planning on taking at least two more visits to Georgia. That was just back in February. Those were simpler times. The days we might all take for granted now. It was when everyone’s plans were planned. Before the COVID-19 pandemic unplanned everything.

Georgia clinched one of those top school spots on the strength of just one unofficial visit. “I just liked Athens,” he said. “I have a really good relationship with coach [Todd] Hartley. I really like what coach [Kirby] Smart is doing out there with the coaches he is bringing in and kind of the culture they have built out there.” What was the common thread with all of those eight teams?

“I think the main thing is like the relationships with all the coaches,” he said. “Also just how the program the program uses the tight end and how the coaches like to use the tight end there.” Brock Bowers: Where his recruiting stands today He took a visit to Georgia in January. It allowed him a “Junior Day” that stood out among a three-pack of trips to see Clemson, Georgia and LSU. LSU was at the White House that day. He basically got a tour of the campus and layout without any key essential recruiters as a guide. Clemson told him it planned to only take one tight end this cycle and then took a commitment from another 2021 TE essentially right after his visit. What has changed since then? He took another back-to-back-to-back junket to see Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State. The Irish and the Nittany Lions were able to build off those visits by landing in his top eight. That was the weekend before everything shut down. “Michigan was really a hard school to leave out,” Bowers said. “But just talking to my family I didn’t think it was going to be the best spot just because of the location. It was super hard to leave out.”