Georgia baseball wins sixth straight over Clemson, 8-7

ATHENS — Georgia baseball topped Clemson for the second time this season when freshman Parks Harber doubled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night for the 8-7 victory at Foley Field.

Junior pitcher Darryn Pasqua (2-2) pitched the final two innings to get the win, allowing one hit, one walk and one run.

“Just the same old close eighth and ninth innings that we’ve been pitching in as a staff for the last couple of months,” Pasqua said in the school’s release. “Nothing really new… I give a lot of credit to the Clemson hitters who took a lot of close good pitches, and they made it really tough to battle the whole way but it was a fun atmosphere being close in the eighth and ninth. I’m glad we got out on top at the end.”

Georgia lead-off man Josh McAllister was 2-for-3 hitting with 2 walks and 2 RBIs, and Cole Tate was 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs. Riley King had a three-hit night, 3-for-5 at the play with an RBI.

Harber, who first entered the game as a pinch-hitter, was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Georgia, coming off SEC series wins at Vanderbilt and against Kentucky, baseball travels to play Missouri this weekend.