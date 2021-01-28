BREAKING: 5-star junior QB Gunner Stockton has made his final decision

Gunner Stockton is going to make a lot of folks happy today. Marquis Groves-Killebrew, the lockdown defensive back commit in the 2022 class, will be smiling big. So will former Rabun County alum Charlie Woerner. It goes without saying that Buster Faulkner, Todd Monken and Kirby Smart are happy today, too.

But the thought here is that his grandmother Kay Duvall Darnell might have them all beat. Stockton is the youngest of her four grandchildren. They are all pretty unique young people in their own special ways, but the Rabun County gunslinger can sure tote and sling a football. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat QB and the No. 27 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings. His grandmother didn’t know the secret yet, but she has shared in the past how she might react to his eventual college decision. “I am a ‘Dawg and would like nothing more than to see him wear red and black but I support him in whatever decision he makes,” Kay Duvall Darnell told DawgNation. Well, she gets to see that wish go full bloom today. Stockton released his decision on Twitter that he has made what should be seen as his final college decision. He’s the type of old school recruit that would fit better in 1985 or 1995 than 2020. The choice was hard. Likely the hardest decision he has ever had to make. But he chose to play for Georgia rather than perceived favorite Auburn.

“He has been on Zooms and talking with those two staffs I mean it has been crazy for the last three or four weeks,” his father Rob Stockton said. “It has been a whirlwind for him to say the least.” What did it all come down to? Conversations. Praying. Always trying to treat people right. There was also the natural instinct still find a way to be no-nonsense about all of it. “Comfort and stability and relationships with the staff and just the University of Georgia as a whole,” his father Rob Stockton said of the major reasons why his son chose the Bulldogs. That still didn’t make it easy. When he told Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo about his decision this week, he went to the indoor facility at Rabun County. Stockton just threw the ball into a net for about 45 minutes. He didn’t want to talk about his commitment when he got home after that. He just went home. The entire Bobo family is “family” to the Stocktons. That relationship was a large piece in his past commitment to South Carolina. That was before that staff unraveled with the departure of Will Muschamp.

Bobo’s father, George, was the longtime well-respected coach in Georgia high school football. During his retirement, he was the one who really taught Gunner how to spin a football. “The stress level at our house has been very high,” Rob Stockton said. “We have the utmost respect for the entire Bobo family. The relationship that has grown over the past year with Mike and Gunner is a hard relationship to walk away from. Mike is the ultimate gentleman, competitor and person. We have the utmost respect for him as a family. Those pressures to say no and go in a different direction are not easy. Especially when it is more than just respect but that is love for a big group of people like family.” “I know Gunner feels like he has turned his back on that group and that’s not the case. But he does love him and he knows what is best for himself and he feels like the University of Georgia and becoming a Bulldog is what is best for him. We’re super excited as a family that he’s got this pressure off of him.” RELATED: The definitive Gunner Stockton story on DawgNation you have to read today What Georgia is getting in Gunner Stockton With this decision, the Bulldogs now have seven commitments and a pair of 5-star recruits (Deyon Bouie and Stockton) for the 2022 recruiting cycle. This commitment should be seen as a transformative building block for UGA in the new recruiting class.

It also needs to be viewed as the final Stockton commitment. He wanted to put this burden and tough decision behind him and focus on winning a state championship for Rabun County. “Gunner wanted to make the right decision here and be done with it,” Rob Stockton said. “He feels confident that he has done that. He’s super excited about it. This is awesome now. Just awesome.” The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior has already had a brilliant prep career. If he didn’t log another snap, then he’s already etched his name into the roll call of the most prolific and productive passers in Georgia high school football history. He completed 213 of his 317 attempts last year for 3,128 yards in 14 games. That 67-percent completion rate was good for 45 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The remarkable dual-threat can clock a 4.7 laser in the 40 on grass. Stockton rolled those wheels for 1,581 yards on 191 carries and another 26 touchdowns. The three-year starter has thrown for 9,518 yards and 122 touchdowns in 40 varsity games. Now add another 3,416 rushing yards and 62 rushing scores to that total. That’s a total touchdown responsibility of 184 times making the band play at Rabun County. The Wildcats have gone 35-5 over those three years with him under center.

