MACON — Dylan Fairchild wore the same “OG” headgear that he did when he was in the eighth grade. The American flag was represented on one side of his ear guard.

“I got this because I love this country,” Fairchild said after he repeated as the GHSA Class 7A state wrestling champion.

Fairchild won the 285-pound bracket with a pin. Of course. But he did it with some flair. The other side of his headgear was a face that showed a dab of rage and another dollop of madness.

“Then I got this because wrestling brings out my evil side,” he said of that same headgear.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Fairchild tore through the GHSA’s best heavyweights in the largest classification for the last two years. He finished his senior season with 22 wins in 22 matches with 22 pins. He pinned his man in the state final in 25 seconds.

That came after he dropped down 20 pounds from the 305 he played at during his last football season at West Forsyth High School.

Check out the championship bout below. The video at the end of the match showed off his showmanship. When he was set to lock down the pin, that trusty headgear went flying off.

Congrats to All-American Georgia football signee @DylanFairchild6 for his assault on the 7A state heavyweight wrestling bracket this weekend. Mr. Fairchild is a dominant 2-time state champ. That kiss at the end was like something @RicFlairNatrBoy would do. pic.twitter.com/WnvWnSOQml — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) February 13, 2021

Then he started smiling. It brought to mind Heath Ledger’s Joker character from “The Dark Knight” movie. The finishing move he applied was a go-to weapon from his arsenal.

He’s got tools like “The Bulldog” and “The Alligator Roll” and a “Cement Mixer” but the finishing move to Fairchild’s wrestling career on the mats on The Macon Centreplex was what he calls a “Strait-Jacket.”

“I knew once I get that strait-jacket and I get that trip if it is clean then normally I mean it is over,” Fairchild said. “It is wrapped up.”

It was crazy to think that anyone was going to escape that hold.

When it was all over, he hopped up and gestured to the crowd with a kiss.

“That was the final goodbye,” Fairchild said. “That was the final goodbye. This was what I wanted to do. I lost to [current UNC football defensive end) Tomari Fox in my sophomore year. After that loss, I knew I didn’t want to lose anymore. That was the biggest loss I have taken in my high school career and I ended it with a perfect record and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

SENTELL’S INTEL

