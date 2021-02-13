WATCH: Georgia football signee Dylan Fairchild defends his state wrestling championship

“I got this because I love this country,” Fairchild said after he repeated as the GHSA Class 7A state wrestling champion.

MACON — Dylan Fairchild wore the same “OG” headgear that he did when he was in the eighth grade. The American flag was represented on one side of his ear guard.

Then he started smiling. It brought to mind Heath Ledger’s Joker character from “The Dark Knight” movie. The finishing move he applied was a go-to weapon from his arsenal.

He’s got tools like “The Bulldog” and “The Alligator Roll” and a “Cement Mixer” but the finishing move to Fairchild’s wrestling career on the mats on The Macon Centreplex was what he calls a “Strait-Jacket.”

“I knew once I get that strait-jacket and I get that trip if it is clean then normally I mean it is over,” Fairchild said. “It is wrapped up.”

It was crazy to think that anyone was going to escape that hold.

When it was all over, he hopped up and gestured to the crowd with a kiss.

“That was the final goodbye,” Fairchild said. “That was the final goodbye. This was what I wanted to do. I lost to [current UNC football defensive end) Tomari Fox in my sophomore year. After that loss, I knew I didn’t want to lose anymore. That was the biggest loss I have taken in my high school career and I ended it with a perfect record and I couldn’t be more thankful.”