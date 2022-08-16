DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is back to call the action on Peachtree TV/CBS46.com

The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off the Georgia high school football season every year since 1992 and is gearing up to stage a captivating four-day, 11-game lineup to celebrate its 31st anniversary this year.

Once again, DawgNation has partnered with Score Atlanta and Peachtree TV to be a part of the action as Brandon Adams will call 6 of the 11 games beginning with a double-header on Wednesday from Johns Creek High School. Adams will once again be joined in the booth for 5 of the games by Rusty Mansell of 247 Sports.

And on Saturday at 1 PM from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell will team up with Adams to call the Brookwood vs. Norcross game. Sentell will also be in the booth on Thursday night alongside Matt Stewart to call a double-header from West Forsyth High School.

“I’m a lifelong Georgian and incredibly proud of the great heritage of high school football in our state,” said Brandon Adams. “That’s why I love DawgNation’s partnership with Score Atlanta and my role in that partnership as I’ll once again call games on Peachtree TV and CBS46.com. I feel so lucky to have the best seat in the house for all the terrific coaches and players we’ll showcase from the Corky Kell Classic all the way through the Drive for the GHSA State Title”

“This is our second year we have partnered with DawgNation and it has turned into a great back and forth relationship” said IJ Rosenberg, president of Score Atlanta who also co-owns Corky Kell Classic.

“The ability to have Brandon and Jeff on our high school game of the week steps up what we are trying to do in this state with high school football and that is tell the story of the players and why Georgia had 30 players drafted from the state last April into the NFL, just two fewer than Texas which has 19 million more people than we have. Also, DawgNation gives Score Atlanta the opportunity to connect with the Georgia Bulldog football fan, giving them a closer look into who may be playing in Athens someday.”

Special , Dawgnation

Corky Kell Classic Schedule