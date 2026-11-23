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31 minutes ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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31 minutes ago
Dawgs in the NFL: Nolan Smith helps Eagles get back on track against …
While the college football regular season draws to its conclusion, the NFL is well into the second half of its season, with plenty of former Georgia Bulldogs in action in …
Hunter DeLauder
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2 hours ago
SEC Stock Report and SEC Coach of the Year thoughts
ATHENS — There’s chatter over who should be the SEC Coach of the Year, and once again, it’s a philosophical discussion.
Mike Griffith
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3 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers as Kirby Smart runs it up on Shane …
Winner: Ellis Robinson
Connor Riley
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12 hours ago
Who should Georgia want to play in SEC title game: Texas, Tennessee or …
Texas is the odds-on favorite to oppose Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mike Griffith
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Article
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17 hours ago
Peyton Woodring: He called his shot on setting records for Georgia football
Peyton Woodring has been good on countless extra points and field goals during his time at Georgia. He’s now split the uprights on an ambitious vow he made as an All-American …
Jeff Sentell
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