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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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Dawgs in the NFL: Tykee Smith one of many former Georgia defenders to shine
The Sunday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears was a mess, but former Georgia Bulldog Tykee Smith made the most of it.
Hunter DeLauder
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SEC stock report leads with LSU football market crash
ATHENS — It’s been more money, more problems for LSU and Coach Lane Kiffin this season with the Tigers in the midst of a $100 million meltdown.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia football winners and losers as multiple standouts emerge vs. Ole …
Winner: Nate Frazier
Connor Riley
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How Earnest Greene lll, O-Line paved way for Georgia’s 42-7 win at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — See ball, run ball, stop the other team from running the ball, win games.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia big favorite over Missouri, but is ‘humility a week away’ again
ATHENS — Fresh off its dominant win over Ole Miss Georgia has opened as more than a two-touchdown home favorite over Missouri.
Mike Griffith
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