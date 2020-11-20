Deandre Baker signs with Kansas City, D’Andre Swift deals with surprise ailment

ATHENS — Former Georgia All-American Deandre Baker has officially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, per the Arrowhead Pride website.

Kirby Smart said earlier this week that NFL teams had been in contact with him about Baker. Clearly, the Kansas City management liked what they heard and saw on film.

RELATED: All charges against Deandre Baker dropped

The NFL Network reported Kansas City plans to elevate the former New York Giants first-round pick to the 53-man roster once he “gets up to speed.”

Baker had been separated from the Giants since last May, when he was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm related to an alleged May 12 event in Miramar, Fla.

The Broward County (Fla.) district attorney dropped the charges earlier this week, however, when a South Florida attorney was arrested on charges of trying to extort the former Bulldogs’ star.

Baker, the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had 61 tackles and 8 PBUs in the 15 games he played for New York his rookie season.

With the signing Baker is reunited with former Bulldogs’ teammate Mecole Hardman, who was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chiefs.

Swift sidelined

The Detroit News reported Friday that D’Andre Swift won’t likely get cleared in time for Sunday’s game after appearing on the team’s injury report for a concussion.

Per the The Detroit News:

“Swift practiced fully on Wednesday and spoke with the media shortly after the session, creating uncertainty with the timeline of his injury. It wouldn’t be unusual for symptoms to set in hours later, or even the next day, but it also opens up the possibility the injury occurred off the field. “

Coach Matt Patricia said Swift’s concussion “make it difficult” for Swift to be cleared by Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Swift is coming off his first start and the best game of his young NFL career, 16 carries for 81 yards and 5 receptions for 68 yards in the win over Washington last Sunday.

