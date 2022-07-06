Deion Sanders hires away UGA football staffer
Deion Sanders looked at the reigning national champions to find his new strength and conditioning coach.
Sanders, the NFL Hall of Famer, is the head football coach at Mississippi’s Jackson State University. On Wednesday, Jackson State announced the hiring of Maurice Sims from UGA.
