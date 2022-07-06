Dawgnation Logo

Deion Sanders hires away UGA football staffer

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is the head football coach at Jackson State
Posted

Deion Sanders looked at the reigning national champions to find his new strength and conditioning coach.

Sanders, the NFL Hall of Famer, is the head football coach at Mississippi’s Jackson State University. On Wednesday, Jackson State announced the hiring of Maurice Sims from UGA.

UGA News

NextCover 4 on Georgia football: Which true freshman are you most excited …
Leave a Comment