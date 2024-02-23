ATHENS — After eight seasons working as Georgia’s running backs coach, Dell McGee appears to be moving on as he is expected to be the next head coach at Georgia State.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report the news. In addition to his title as running backs coach, McGee was Georgia’s running game coordinator. ESPN’s Pete Thamel added that while no deal is final, the other finalists have been informed they will not get the job.

McGee is originally from Columbus, Ga., and has extensive knowledge of the state, be it from his time as a high school coach to working at Georgia Southern to his time at Georgia. McGee was one of the top in-state recruiters for the Bulldogs, in addition to consistently developing draft picks at the running back position.

Among the Bulldogs to play for McGee include: Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, James Cook, Zamir White, D’Andre Swift, Kenny McIntosh, Elijah Holyfield, Brian Herrien, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.

Georgia signed three running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle in Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. The Bulldogs also pulled Trevor Etienne out of the transfer portal.

McGee becomes the fifth assistant to be hired directly from Georgia’s staff to a head coaching position. Mel Tucker was hired at Colorado in 2018, Sam Pittman left to become Arkansas’ head coach after the 2019 season, Dan Lanning became Oregon’s head coach prior to the 2022 season. Earlier this offseason, Fran Brown left Georgia to be the head coach at Syracuse.

McGee has spoken in the past about his desire to be a head coach. He was Georgia Southern’s interim head coach in 2015, going 1-0 in the opportunity.

“Coach Smart has been a blessing to me. I really want to thank him for affording me the opportunity to be the running backs coach here,” McGee said in August of 2022. “Also the opportunities that he allows me to be in front of our football team, and in front of our offensive staff as well. Coach Smart has done everything as a mentor that you could do as a head coach and assistant coach. He’s very, very positive when it comes to his assistants moving on.

“We’ve had several assistants who have moved on to become head coaches and being a part of his pedigree is very special to me. But my main job is being the best running backs coach I can here. I feel like I am a head coach every single day, because I am in charge of the running backs and the special teams areas I’m in charge of, and I take all my jobs seriously, just like a head coach.”

As for a possible replacement for McGee, one name to watch is Arkansas running back coach Jimmy Smith. He is the former head coach at Cedar Grove High School in Atlanta and has been on Pittman’s staff at Arkansas for the previous X seasons. Smith has also been viewed as a candidate for the wide receivers coach opening, which became available after Bryan McClendon left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job.

Look for Georgia to move quick in finding a replacement for McGee, with spring practice starting in mid-March. The recruiting dead period comes to an end on March 3, and Georgia will want to hit the ground running with whoever the new running backs coach is.

McGee was one of Smart’s original hires when he first took the Georgia head coaching job back in 2016. With McGee departing, Glenn Schumann is the only remaining member of Smart’s original staff still with the program.

Georgia has now had four on-field assistants depart the program. Donte Williams stepped in for Brown as the cornerbacks coach, while Travaris Robinson is now the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. Will Muschamp will serve as an analyst.

Georgia State went 7-6 last season. Shawn Elliott recently left the head coaching position to become the tight ends coach at South Carolina.