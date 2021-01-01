Georgia is without running back James Cook on Friday following the death of his father this week. But Cook’s presence with Georgia is still on the sidelines thanks to an awesome gesture by Georgia running back coach Dell McGee.

McGee is wearing Cook’s No. 4 jersey while coaching on the sidelines against Cincinnati.

Pretty cool to see #UGA RB Coach @DellMcGee wearing @thegreat__4 jersey. Cook with his family after his father passed this week @CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/AXJeQtmMwf — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) January 1, 2021

RB’s coach @DellMcGee representing for 1 of his players James Cook as he is with his family during a tough time. Coaches caring about their players at its finest!!! #chickfilapeachbowl pic.twitter.com/K3zo2RBhLJ — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) January 1, 2021

McGee is one of Georgia’s most respected coaches, and with a gesture like this, it’s easy to see why that is the case. It also explains why McGee is one of the best recruiters in the country because he is able to connect with his players.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Cook on Thursday.

“James was close to his dad. Tough, tough environment for him,” Smart said. “I know all the running backs have reached out to him, spoke with him. I’ve spoke with him a couple times. He’s dealing with it the best he can. Appreciates all the support of Dawg Nation, all our fan base. Your heart goes out for him.”

On the season, Cook had 303 rushing yards, 225 receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games for the Bulldogs.

Without Cook, Georgia will lean on the likes of Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton. All three running backs received touches in the first quarter, with White leading Georgia in rushing with 13 yards on three carries. Milton had a 22-yard catch and run out of the backfield.

Georgia and Cincinnati are tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter of the Peach Bowl. You can follow live updates here.

