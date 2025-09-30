clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 5 loss to Alabama
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has had time to go back over everything that went right, and wrong, for Georgia in its loss to Alabama this weekend.
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said as Georgia football turns the page to Kentucky: ‘I …
ATHENS — Kentucky may not be of the same prestige as Alabama, but it is a game that Kirby Smart worries about all the same.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart encouraged Georgia players are ‘affected and hurt’ after …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s loss to Alabama that he would not lose any sleep over the defeat.
Connor Riley
Gunner Stockton reflects on Alabama loss, but coaching more at fault for …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has a vision for how he wants this Georgia football team to look and win games, and Gunner Stockton is fulfilling his role.
Mike Griffith
Georgia coaching stock down, but Chauncey Bowens and Zachariah Branch flex …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart built back-to-back College Football Playoff championship teams by not allowing a 26-23 loss to Alabama at the conclusion of the 2017 season “beat him …
Mike Griffith
