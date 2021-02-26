Denmark honors Rodrigo Blankenship for his love of Lego toys

You can take fan favorite Rodrigo Blankenship out of his UGA football uniform. But you can never take the famous Lego toys out of Blankenship.

This week, Blankenship was presented a commendation on behalf of the Danish government for his love of Legos, which are one of the world’s most well-known toys. They were founded in Denmark.

The former Georgia standout is a celebrity collector of Legos, compiling a large pile as a kid while growing up in Marietta, Ga. Blankenship still plays around with them to this day to have fun and escape the pressures of professional football.

A few months ago, Blankenship was profiled by ESPN for his love of Legos. The story talked about how Blankenship was headed to the airport for the team flight for the next game, but took a detour – to stop by Target to buy some Legos.

“I don’t know about too many other football players who’d just come out and willingly say this,” Blankenship told ESPN’s Mike Wells. “Now, maybe some do, but they just don’t wanna talk about it.”

Colts fans fully support Blankenship’s hobby, as he set the team’s rookie record for most points in a season with 116 for the 2020 season. In Blankenship’s final season at UGA, he won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.