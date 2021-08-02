Devonte ‘Pit Bull’ Wyatt has case for most underrated Georgia football player

But one of the most overlooked, for sure, is the player who lines up right next to Davis at defensive tackle, fellow senior Devonte Wyatt.

There’s no shortage of “most underrated” candidates on the Georgia football team with Jordan Davis the sole position player to earn preseason first-team All-SEC honors at SEC Media Days.

Bulldogs’ tailback Kenny McIntosh served that up as a reminder on the “KM Squared” show on Sunday night, asked the teammate he’d least want to go up against in a one-on-one hitting drill.

“Devante is like a pit bull, he has neck like one, he’s wide, he’s big and he’s fast,” McIntosh said. “You run into him head-on you’ll be hurting.”

Wyatt said in a social media video he embraces the contact.

“I like to hit, that’s just me,” Wyatt said. “I’m aggressive You get in those trenches, in that line, you’re fighting. You’ve got to be hard, physical with toughness, and you’ve got to be relentless.”

Wyatt had a Senior Bowl invitation and an NFL draft grade that could have easily pulled him into the professional ranks.