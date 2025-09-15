Whether you call it being blessed or just dumb luck, I can’t believe how much good fortune has come my way in recent years.

This era of Georgia football is undoubtedly the greatest in program history, and another amazing chapter was written Saturday in the Bulldogs’ win at Neyland Stadium against Tennessee. And once again, I had the amazing privilege of being there to talk about it during our DawgNation Postgame Show.

Of course, there were numerous moments Saturday when it seemed UGA might lose. Some might even say Georgia was lucky to win after getting the benefit of a missed field goal at the end of regulation.

Be that as it may, UGA still found a way — as it has so many times before in recent seasons.

There will be time in the days to come to talk about the imperfections and blemishes the Bulldogs put on display against Tennessee, but for now, I’m thankful to be talking about another Georgia win.

Trivia time

Before Saturday, when was the last time Georgia and Tennessee went into overtime?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Gunner Stockton’s perfect pass silences the noise

So about those Gunner Stockton questions …

To hear him describe his fourth-quarter touchdown pass makes it sound so easy.

Stockton can’t really explain the difficulty to those who will never understand what it is like to play the position.

“Yeah, fourth down. We needed to convert,” Stockton said after game. “And then we ended up scoring. And London ran a great route and made the catch. And it was just an awesome moment.”

Facing fourth and 6 with 2:39 remaining, Stockton fired a shot to the end zone for London Humphreys. Georgia trailed 38-30 and needed a touchdown and two-point conversion just to tie the game.

The throw pirouetted perfectly, dropping right into the hands of Humphreys for a touchdown. It was an NFL-level throw and catch from two players who faced plenty of criticism entering the game.

Stockton followed it up by firing a pass to a wide-open Zachariah Branch for the two-point conversion. It would be the final pass Stockton threw on the night, tying the game at 38.

For a quarterback who faced plenty of questions entering the week, a single throw ended just about all of them.

Bulldogs rise in AP Poll

We’ve got a new AP Poll this week, and Georgia’s victory earned it a slight jump on the list. Here is the top 25 for Week 4:

Ohio State (3-0, no change) Penn State (3-0, no change) LSU (3-0, no change) Miami (3-0, previously No. 5) Georgia (3-0, previously No. 6) Oregon (3-0, previously No. 4) Florida State (2-0, previously No. 10) Texas (2-1, previously No. 7) Illinois (3-0, no change) Texas A&M (3-0, previously No. 16) Oklahoma (3-0, previously No. 13) Iowa State (4-0, previously No. 17) Ole Miss (3-0, previously No. 17) Alabama (2-1, previously No. 19) Tennessee (2-1, no change) Utah (3-0, previously No. 20) Texas Tech (3-0, previously No. 21) Georgia Tech (3-0, previously unranked) Indiana (3-0, previously No. 22) Vanderbilt (3-0, previously unranked) Michigan (2-1, previously No. 23) Auburn (3-0, previously No. 24) Missouri (3-0, previously No. 25) Notre Dame (0-2, previously No. 8) USC (3-0, previously unranked)

Josh Heupel wants Tennessee to ‘soak in’ loss

It’s hard to find words after the crushing loss Georgia handed Tennessee on Saturday, but Josh Heupel did his best.

“I think the disappointment of tonight can be a moment,” said Heupel, who is now 0-5 against Kirby Smart’s Georgia team since becoming the Vols’ head coach. “(It’s) something in our journey together that can springboard and propel us if we choose to use it that way.”

It’s a long season, and Tennessee has the look of a team that could still make the 12-team College Football Playoff field if it can continue to have success over its other primary rivals, Alabama and Florida.

And there’s a chance the Bulldogs might see their former division rival again.

“You just never know in this league,” Smart said. “The schedules both of us got are so hard. Who knows what could happen in this league? There’s a lot of really good teams in this league.”

Photo of the day

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond during the fourth quarter Saturday at Neyland Stadium. (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on silencing the Neyland Stadium crowd:

“We talked about coming in here and conquering this place, which is not easy to do. And when you do something like that, you have to make your own way. You have to absorb blows. I don’t think I had any idea how many blows we would have to absorb, but we did. And we’ve got a resilient group.”

Smart calls out those who were ‘whistling by the graveyard’

Kirby Smart knew there were some people that counted Georgia out.

Not just in the game, but before it. He made sure to bring it up in Georgia’s postgame news conference.

“I told our players, I was like, ‘There’s a lot of whistling by the graveyard.’ You know, a lot of people don’t know what that saying means, but there’s a lot of whistling by the graveyard, and that ain’t who we are,” Smart said. “So I’m not saying, I don’t think Tennessee is. They’re physical and they’re tough. But there’s a lot of outside whistling by the graveyard, you know, a little bit of acting like one thing. But we feel like our team is a certain identity, and we’re not going to go down without a fight.”

That much is evident following Georgia’s 44-41 road win over the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs trailed during 11 of their 13 offensive drives, but each time, they responded.

To see what the national media had to say about Georgia’s victory, use the link below.

Trivia answer

Oct. 5, 2013 — Marshall Morgan kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime after Georgia scored a touchdown with five seconds left to earn a 34-31 victory.