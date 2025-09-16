College football teams often adhere to a 24-hour rule when it comes to celebrating a win or commiserating over a loss. It seems that folks around DawgNation operate on a similar timeline.

Now that there has been time to enjoy Georgia’s win against Tennessee, people are wondering about where the Bulldogs go from here. With that in mind, I want to focus on the UGA defense.

If your defense allows more than 40 points, then it certainly wasn’t a perfect game. And yet, I don’t think all hope is lost for the Bulldogs on that side of the ball.

UGA had individual players such as Joenel Aguero and KJ Bolden step up to force turnovers, it mostly limited Tennessee’s rushing attack and it bounced back over the game’s final three quarters after surrendering 21 points in the first.

Tennessee could also be among the toughest offenses UGA faces this season based on early evaluations of future opponents such as Alabama and Texas.

The bottom line is that, while Saturday was far from perfect for UGA’s defense, there could still be time for it to become what fans hoped it might be before the season began.

Trivia time

What is Georgia’s average margin of victory over Tennessee across the last nine seasons?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Josh McCray earns his moment

When the quickie official stats were distributed to the media after Georgia stunned Tennessee, Josh McCray’s name was absent in the rushing column.

His seven carries for 17 yards didn’t register among Georgia’s top four ground gainers against the Vols.

When Georgia took on Austin Peay a week earlier, McCray’s name was way down the stat line as well, with just one carry.

As that game ended, Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford was talking to the Alabama native as they walked out onto the field.

Encouraging him. It didn’t take an active imagination to figure out that Crawford might have been telling his transfer from Illinois to stay plugged in.

To keep chopping. His time was coming.

That’s one of the dozens of little things one notices while covering Georgia each Saturday down on the sidelines.

He didn’t have to wait long.

SEC recognizes Players of the Week

Georgia had a number of players come up in the clutch during Saturday’s 44-41 win over Tennessee.

And on Monday afternoon, the SEC recognized two Bulldogs for their performances. Quarterback Gunner Stockton earned Offensive Player of the Week Honors, while kicker Peyton Woodring represented special teams.

Here’s the full list of honorees:

- Offensive Player of the Week: Gunner Stockton, Georgia quarterback

- Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Bray Hubbard, Alabama safety

- Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Dashawn Spears, LSU safety

- Special Teams Player of the Week: Peyton Woodring, Georgia kicker

- Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: Jordan White, Vanderbilt guard

- Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: Diego Pounds, Ole Miss tackle

- Defensive Lineman of the Week: Albert Regis, Texas A&m tackle

- Freshman of the Week: Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma running back

Stockton threw for a career-high 304 yards in the win over the Volunteers. He threw for two touchdown passes while rushing for another.

Woodring was equally big in Georgia’s win, as he connected on all three of his field goal attempts.

His longest make of the afternoon was from 48 yards out. Woodring is now four for four on field goal attempts this season and 25 for 27 over the last two years.

Georgia’s fight against Tennessee shows ‘what we’re built on’

There had been a lot of criticism of Georgia coming out of the Austin Peay game.

The offense was struggling. Georgia didn’t look like it was up to the same standard as it was when it was winning national championships.

When Tennessee scored three straight touchdowns to open the game, many of the priors about Georgia seemed confirmed. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar completed his first 14 passes for 231 yards.

But Georgia wasn’t dead yet, even if Smart heard tales of his program’s demise.

“There’s a lot of outside whistling by the graveyard, you know, a little bit of acting like one thing,” Smart said. “But we feel like our team is a certain identity, and we’re not going to go down without a fight. We’re nowhere near where we need to be. We’re a long way from being there, but boy, we’ve got some kids that aren’t afraid to fight.”

Smart spent much of this offseason talking about how young this Georgia team was. Saturday was the first road start for key contributors like Stockton, offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and outside linebacker Gabe Harris.

Perhaps it was unsurprising this team found themselves in an early hole.

But instead of folding in a hostile environment, the Bulldogs kept getting back up, ready to take Tennessee’s next shot.

“Just what we’re built on,” Stockton said. “And being resilient. And fighting until the end of the game. That’s what we did. And we just kept fighting.”

Photo of the day

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates the team's overtime win after an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Quote of the day

KJ Bolden on the team’s motivation:

“We’re hungry. We’re determined. Last year, like we said, we lost in the Sugar Bowl. We’re trying to run away this year.”

Georgia-Alabama ticket price dropping

Good news for those eager to be a part of the 93,000-plus on hand to welcome Alabama to Sanford Stadium in less than two weeks — ticket prices are dropping, according to an analysis of the StubHub.com secondary ticket pricing.

The lowest-priced pair of tickets for sale on the website on Monday was $516 in the upper deck — nearly $100 less than the tickets cost in mid-May.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 coming off a 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee and ranked No. 5, while the Crimson Tide are 2-1 after defeating Wisconsin 38-14 and moved up five spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 14.

High ticket prices are nothing new for college football and the popular Georgia program, which was the most-watched in the country with an average television audience of 8.6 million viewers, per the Nielsen ratings.

Trivia answer

Over the past nine seasons, Georgia’s average margin of victory over Tennessee has been 22.44 points. In Knoxville, Tennessee, that number rises to 25 points.