ATHENS — Georgia’s already thin wide receiver room lost another weapon on Saturday, as wide receiver Dillon Bell was ruled out for the game after suffering an ankle injury.

Bell’s injury occurred in the second quarter after taking a carry. Bell had 12 receiving yards on 2 receptions in the first half, while being targeted 7 times. Bell also had one carry for 2 yards.

Georgia has expanded its rotation in the wide receiver room, as Nitro Tuggle and Anthony Evans have made appearances in the game. Neither played last week against Ole Miss, as Evans was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Oscar Delp emerged as a major piece in Georgia’s offense in the first half, catching 4 passes for 56 yards and both of Carson Beck’s touchdowns.

Georgia and Tennessee are tied at 17 at the start of the third quarter. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will provide an update on Bell following the game.