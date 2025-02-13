If some coaches get their way, a beloved Georgia tradition could be in danger.

There’s been talk of eliminating spring games. The latest example comes from a story by Brandon Marcello for CBS Sports where multiple coaches are quoted expressing that desire.

To put it bluntly, that would be a travesty.

Here in SEC Country, spring games are still a big deal. Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage is attended by many thousands of fans each year.

Nobody with college football’s best interest in mind could argue they should disappear.

Yet, to hear some coaches talk, that’s what could happen if someone doesn’t stop the erosion of one of the things that makes the sport special.

Hopefully, that happens soon or events like G-Day could be cast aside like so many other traditions college fans have grown to love.

Trivia Time

When was the last game that UGA didn’t score an offensive touchdown?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Tight Ends Can Do More

Georgia had several position groups underperform on offense last season. The Bulldogs had the worst rushing offense of the Kirby Smart era in 2024 and will try to be much better this season.

One position group that seemed to start peaking near the end of the season and could be a massive boost in 2025 is the tight end room. Household names like Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie had outbursts of dominance, particularly later in the year.

Luckie was, statistically, the most productive tight end last season, while Delp led the group in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Many of Georgia’s worst offensive games have been coupled with poor production from tight ends, while many of its best have seen explosive plays from the same players. Here’s a deeper look at what Georgia’s tight ends need to offer the offense if it wants to improve next season.

NFL O-Line Love?

Georgia’s offensive line was perhaps its most criticized position group last season, particularly in its losses to Ole Miss and Notre Dame. The Bulldogs struggled to run the football for much of the season and were bullied by several teams’ pass rushes.

Yet several NFL scouts have gushed about the three interior offensive linemen leaving Georgia for the NFL this season. Guards Tate Rateledge and Dylan Fairchild and center Jared Wilson have all received individual praise despite a subpar year as a group.

How could this be?

DawgNation Daily examined the issue yesterday, and found that the answer could simply be in how injured the Bulldog’s front five truly was. Some injuries take players out of the game entirely, while many more just hinder the ability to play the game at an elite level. Take a listen to the podcast below to hear more about the potential injuries that could have stopped the Bulldog front before it got a chance to get rolling.

Hoop Dawgs Still On Bubble

Georgia basketball dropped another loss on Tuesday that could discourage Bulldog fans, surrendering a 32-23 halftime lead in an eventual 69-53 loss at No. 8 Texas A&M.

But UGA fans can take some solace in ESPN’s Bracketology, which still projects Georgia just inside the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season. The Bulldogs were listed among the “Last Four In” in Joe Lunardi’s most recent projection.

UGA likely needs to win three of its last six SEC games to have a chance at March Madness. One of the best opportunities left on Georgia’s schedule is on Saturday, when No. 21 Missouri visits Stegeman Coliseum at 3:30 p.m.

Photo of the Day

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt is honored after the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Ole Miss at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia baseball released a seven-minute hype video in the waning hours before its opens its season on Friday, looking to finish what it started last season and make its first College World Series since 2008.

Several Bulldogs started the video talking about the desire to win a national championship, saying all other results are considered a failure in their eyes. But perhaps the most ‘viral’ quote unsurprisingly came from Tre Phelps, whose personality drew internet attention several times last season.

Phelps predicted the Bulldogs would hit more home runs than they did last season with SEC home run king Charlie Condon, citing the team’s more complete lineup, one through nine.

“Top to bottom, we’re definitely deeper,” Phelps said. “I truly believe we will hit more home runs this year. You can definitely stamp that.”

Quote of the Day

“If we said that the home team, if they storm the field or the court, they’re going to lose the game right then and there, that will stop it,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said on stopping field storms, according to ESPN.

Trivia Answer

Clemson, 2021 (Christopher Smith scored game’s only TD on pick-six)