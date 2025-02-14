Georgia fans were angered on Thursday when they learned former UGA safety Dan Jackson wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine.

Jackson was a third-team All-SEC selection this season and recently earned high marks at the Senior Bowl, but somehow still got overlooked.

Expect him to get the last laugh, though. Jackson definitely has an NFL future. In fact would it surprise anyone if Jackson became the next “Philly Dawg?”

On a different note, I’d like to send best wishes to the Diamond Dawgs as the college baseball season begins on Friday. UGA made it to the super regional last year, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they go even further this season.

And good luck to the basketball team too as it hosts Missouri on Saturday with hopes for a win to boost its NCAA tournament chances.

Who was Kirby Smart’s first starting quarterback at Georgia?

Combine Does Dan Dirty

Georgia has dominated NFL Combine talk in recent seasons, its athletic freaks taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase eye-popping skills.

Fourteen more Bulldogs will get that chance, but one notable fan-favorite name was left off the combine’s invite list, released yesterday. ‘Dirty’ Dan Jackson will not take part, despite his impressive season career progression from walk-on to defensive leader.

Below is a list of every Bulldog invited to the NFL Combine, which will take place on February 27-March 2.

RB Trevor Etienne

WR Dominic Lovett

WR Arian Smith

OG Dylan Fairchild

OG Tate Ratledge

OC Jared Wilson

OT Xavier Truss

DT Warren Brinson

DT Nazir Stackhouse

DE Ty Ingram-Dawkins

DE Mykel Williams

LB Smael Mondon

LB Jalon Walker

FS Malaki Starks

Diamond Dawgs’ Opening Day

Georgia baseball opens Year Two under coach Wes Johnson at noon today. The Bulldogs, ranked in the top 10 of many preseason polls, will play four games in the next three days at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.

The Bulldogs will play Quinnipac at noon today and Saturday before playing UNC Wilmington, the No. 2 seed in Georgia’s regional last season, at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Bulldogs will have all SEC season to prove themselves worthy of all the preseason hype. Johnson says he is pretty set in his batting lineup but is excited to see an array of new pitchers compete.

The Bulldogs imported one of the top transfer classes in the country, coupled with elite returning talent on the mound and in the batter’s box.

Big Shot for Basketball

Georgia basketball will also continue its pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid this Saturday, hosting No. 21 Missouri at 3:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs dropped a very similar type of game last Saturday, falling 76-75 to No. 22 Mississippi State. No doubt, a slightly better result over a top 25 team would help Georgia in its efforts to close the SEC season with three or four more wins.

UGA is still considered a bubble team by some national media, as it was named one of the “Last Four In” in ESPN’s most recent “Bracketology.” A win on Saturday feels crucial if Georgia wants to avoid a five-game losing streak as it visits No. 1 Auburn and hosts No. 3 Florida next week.

UGA Bulldogs designated hitter Tre Phelps (36) reacts with a mask with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against Ga Tech during the NCAA Tournament Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Billy Napier is no Dawg, but Florida’s head coach gave Georgia fans yet another reason to pick on the Gators’ program yesterday.

Florida’s defensive backs coach, Will Harris, is leaving Gainesville after one season for the same role at Miami. Harris had become a beloved member of Florida’s defensive staff, helping the Gators tighten up one of the SEC’s weaker secondaries in just one season.

Florida fans have expressed frustration on social media while rival fanbases -- namely Hurricanes fans -- have had their fun with Napier and the Gators.

“How does a 3-year starter on one of the best defenses in the country not get an invite...” wrote former UGA defensive lineman Warren Brinson on X, expressing a shared frustration from many Georgia fans about fan-favorite Dan Jackson not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine.

Greyson Lambert