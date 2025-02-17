It’s that quiet(er) time in the season -- between the transfer portal closing and spring practice, between the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, and between the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft -- that gives Georgia football fans a second to take a breath.

Georgia fans can stop and really inspect the roster assembled and try to get a good picture of what the Bulldogs’ roster will look like when spring practice arrives.

The Bulldogs’ young, elite talent has been talked about much thus far this offseason. National media have lauded the potential from UGA’s underclassmen recruited from the high school level but have also noted the strength of Georgia’s transfer portal class.

UGA fans also saw a familiar face take a bigger role in the coaching staff, as a former rival defensive coordinator will lead a defensive position this season.

Georgia’s 2025 picture slowly takes shape, and there are plenty of spring sports for Bulldog fans to watch as that picture becomes more clear.

Trivia Time

Who was Georgia’s last single-season 1000-yard receiver?

5-star Development’s Impact

Georgia fans are used to seeing Kirby Smart sign 5-star recruits at every position of his roster. In fact, the Bulldogs have a former No. 1 recruit from one of the last four recruiting cycles at every defensive position.

Georgia’s offense has its fair share of top-shelf talent, too. Many of the Bulldogs’ highest-ranked players coming out of high school are young, and their development seem to be vital for UGA to find the kind of success it expects in 2025.

Here are five 5-stars that need to step up, combined with the full list in the DawgNation story below:

Jordan Hall, 5-star DL, No. 25 overall player in the 2023 class

Raylen Wilson, 5-star LB, No. 29 overall player in the 2023 class

Monroe Freeling, 5-star OT, No. 32 overall player in the 2023 class

Zachariah Branch 5-star WR, No. 4 overall player in the 2023 class

Ellis Robinson 5-star CB, No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class

In Other Sports...

Georgia basketball suffered another SEC loss on Saturday, falling 87-74 at the hands of Missouri in Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs do not play again until Saturday, when the visit No. 1 Auburn at 4 p.m.

Georgia softball is now rolling at 9-0 after completing its second undefeated week of the season. The Bulldogs beat Michigan, Michigan State, Longwood and Western Carolina in Athens this weekend and play again on Friday, facing Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia baseball finished its opening weekend 3-1 after a 6-2 Sunday loss to UNC Wilmington, the team that earned the No. 2 seed in last season’s Athens Regional. The Bulldogs will play at Kennesaw State on Tuesday before their home opener against Illinois Chicago at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Smart Promotes Former Tech DC

Georgia’s coaching staff, which has seen a relatively un-exciting news cycle this offseason, did make some headlines on Friday.

Former Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker will be UGA’s new nickel coach, focusing on defensive backs defending the slot and the run, closer to the line of scrimmage than most corners and safeties will align themselves.

Thacker was the Yellow Jackets’ defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023 before taking an analyst role with Georgia last season.

Photo of the Day

Viral Dawg of the Day

Some Georgia fans were disappointed to see a former Bulldog not get the spotlight in one of the NBA’s premier events last night.

NBA superstar Anthony Edwards did not play in the league’s All-Star games last night. Many NBA stars -- including a slew of rookies -- saw action, but Edwards never played for “Team Kenny,” coached by former NBA star and Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith.

Edwards was one of the top names on the roster but actually did not play due to a groin injury.

The injury was announced late, though, and many fans did not find out before the event started. Some Georgia fans came to Edwards’ defense on social media, making for an encouraging and entertaining uproar from Georgia basketball fandom.

Quote of the Day

“(Zachariah) Branch is as dynamic as it gets with his elite speed and game-changing ability as a receiver and kick returner,” ESPN’s Max Olsen said. “Branch had an All-America caliber debut season with the Trojans but an up-and-down sophomore campaign, turning 78 targets into 47 catches, 503 yards and one score. Branch and Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas will have an opportunity to play high-impact roles alongside Dillon Bell in the Bulldogs’ passing attack.”

Trivia Answer

Terrence Edwards (Also Georgia’s only 1000-yard receiver)